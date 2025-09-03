The step-up is not an exercise to rep out – in fact, quite the opposite. The slower you go in, the more effective it is. It can be tempting mid-workout – while you’re tired – to get as many reps out of the way but this move needs patience. Fitness coach Emily Kerley recently posted on her Instagram about how to do the step-up as one of the best upper shelf (upper glutes) exercises. Her video can serve as a decent guidance for what would be an intermediate level weighted step-up with a dumbbell on a bench. But she also takes the support of the wall in front of her to let the body fall a little forward to help maintain the hip hinge, which makes the exercise more meaningful.