Diabetes-related Depression: How to work your way around the two Ds
SummaryWhether its hormonal causes or the stress of having to follow a disciplined lifestyle to maintain blood sugar levels, having diabetes can increase the risk of depression
Can diabetes cause depression and vice-versa? Diabetes and depression in themselves are conditions that are difficult to manage, and the complications that occur with either of the conditions are manifold. Ahead of World Diabetes Day, it's probably a good idea to explore the connection these two terrible ‘Ds’ share.