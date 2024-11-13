Diabetes-related Depression: How to work your way around the two Ds

“It is understandable that those diagnosed with diabetes might feel overwhelmed. There would also be a feeling of feeling left out— others can eat certain foods, but I cannot. I need to excuse myself to take insulin injections," notes Mumbai-based psychologist Jenisha Shah. This feeling, she says, tends to be more prominent if one gets diagnosed with diabetes at a younger age, say during teenage. The ‘why me’ feeling tends to build up. “The emotional impact of feeling disappointed, angry, not being able to lead a normal life is bound to happen," she explains.