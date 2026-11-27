Two creators get one million views each. One earns a lot. The other earns very little. This confuses many new creators. The views look the same. The money is not. The reasons lie in how each platform pays and who is watching.

Note: The figures below are rough ideas, not exact rates. Earnings often vary by niche, season and platform policy. Please check current official rules before planning your income.

A view means different things on each platform. On YouTube, a view often means someone chose to watch. They may have searched for your topic. On Instagram and Facebook, many views come from autoplay. People scroll fast, and a video plays for a few seconds. That counts as a view.

Advertisers care about attention. A viewer who watches fully is more useful than one who scrolls past. So, the same one million views can carry very different values.

How each platform pays YouTube has a long-running ad revenue share. Ads run before, during, or after videos. Creators who qualify for the Partner Programme get a share of ad income. Long videos can carry more ads, so they can earn more per view.

Facebook pays through in-stream ads in longer videos and through some monetisation programmes. Rules on length and eligibility apply. Reels and short clips usually earn less than longer content.

Instagram has relied less on direct ad sharing. Many influencers earn mainly through brand deals, bonuses and affiliate links. A million views may bring little platform money, but it can attract sponsors.

Why viewer location rules the creator economy This is the biggest reason for pay gaps. Advertisers pay more to reach people in richer markets. A viewer in the US, UK or Australia is worth more to advertisers. Those viewers have higher spending power. So, ad rates there are higher.

Now compare two creators. One has a million views, mostly from India. The other has a million views, mostly from the US. The second creator can earn several times more. Same views, different paycheck.

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The rate advertisers pay is often called CPM. It means cost per thousand views. India's CPM is usually lower than that of Western countries. This does not mean Indian viewers matter less. It reflects how advertisers price their budgets.

Suppose a video gets one million views and every view includes an ad. At an illustrative Indian CPM of ₹80, advertisers would pay ₹80,000. At a US CPM of ₹600, they would pay ₹6 lakh. That’s 7.5 times more for the same views.

Advertisers often bid more for audiences with greater buying power. Bigger budgets and stronger competition can also push rates up. An Indian finance channel may still earn more than a US comedy channel. Creators receive a share of ad spending, and some views show no ads.

Niche matters too Some topics attract high-paying advertisers. Finance, insurance, software, and education usually pay more. Entertainment and comedy often pay less. A creator who explains investing can earn more than a prank channel with equal views.

Advertisers want buyers for costly products. So, they bid more for viewers interested in those topics.

Other things that change your income

Watch time: Longer watch time often helps earnings and reach.

Ad inventory: More ad slots can mean more income.

Season: Ad rates often rise during festivals and year-end sales.

Audience age: Advertisers like working adults with spending power.

Content safety: Videos suited for brands attract better ads. What creators can do Do not chase views alone. Look at your analytics. Check where your viewers live and what they watch. Study your audience age and watch time.

Build more than one income stream. Use brand deals, affiliate links, courses and memberships or subscriptions. These do not depend on ad rates. Instagram creators, in particular, often earn more from sponsors than from the platform.

Create content that serves a clear niche. A smaller, focused audience can earn more than a large, random one.

Also be patient. Earnings rise as your channel grows, and your audience becomes more valuable.