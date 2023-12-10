10 money lessons from Morgan Housel

In this day and age, money can be easily managed out of a smartphone. Hence, the tendency to fiddle around with one’s investments has gone up. The trouble is that more activity doesn’t necessarily mean better money management. Of course, there are people around us who want us to fiddle with our money. The stock brokers want us to buy that new stock listing on the exchanges. The mutual fund managers want us to buy that new scheme they are launching. The insurance agent wants us to buy that policy which our parents had also bought. Nonetheless, it is important to remember what Housel writes in Same as Ever: “This may be most common in investing, law, and medicine, when “do nothing" is the best answer, but “do something" is the career incentive." So, your hard-earned money shouldn’t become someone else’s incentive that easily.

