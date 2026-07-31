₹1.1 trillion blind spot: How ignoring employee health is costing Indian businesses

Corporate India is facing an invisible crisis that severely impacts both employee well-being and the bottom line. According to the third edition of the CII–MediBuddy report, Workplace Health Reimagined: India's Health AI Frontier, employee health can no longer be viewed as a mere administrative benefit; it must be treated as a strategic priority.
“For years, organisations measured the success of workplace wellness through participation—how many employees attended a health camp or completed a health check-up. The data now tells us that's no longer enough,” said Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy. “We believe health is not simply a benefit to be administered. It is a strategic capability that shapes productivity, resilience, innovation, and long-term performance.”
The report revealed a stark reality: employees who skip annual health check-ups face a hospitalisation rate of 7.27%, compared to just 2.41% for those who screen annually—nearly 3X higher.
A massive financial drain is concentrated among these disengaged workers. A mere 25% of employees who completely avoid health check-ups account for 46% of all inpatient hospitalisation claims and 43% of total insurance payouts.
Beyond visible insurance claims, the report found that poor employee mental health costs Indian employers an estimated ₹1.1 trillion annually:
According to the report, organisations must navigate a workforce spanning multiple generations, each presenting distinct health challenges:
Clinical data showed that cardiac medications now constitute 20.34% of all pharmacy dispensations, aligning with a rise in sudden cardiac deaths among professionals aged 30 to 40. Additionally, HbA1c testing for diabetes is now MediBuddy's fourth most-requested diagnostic test.
Simply pushing employees to attend an annual health check-up is not enough; The CII-MediBuddy report found identified a critical flaw in current workplace wellness models — 52% of employees take absolutely no action after receiving their health check-up results.
This lack of action stemmed from a systemic failure to provide personalised guidance, timely reminders, or prioritised referrals exactly when the employee needs them.
This failure is reflected in the new Workplace Health Maturity Curve. Analysing 459 corporate benefits programs, the report found that 73% of organisations remain at the lowest maturity stages: "Break-Fix" and "Benefit Listed".
The IT/ITeS sector leads the way, accounting for all organisations at the highest "Strategic Health Enterprise" level. Ironically, Healthcare & Pharma is the most bottom-heavy, with 46% stuck at the reactive "Break-Fix" level, while Logistics & Transport clusters entirely (88%) at the basic "Benefit Listed" stage
The report found that by leveraging AI-enabled infrastructure to bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment, companies can transform their wellness programs from a simple checklist item into a dynamic system that sustains employee well-being.
“As India’s workforce evolves and artificial intelligence transforms healthcare, organisations have an opportunity to move beyond episodic wellness initiatives towards continuous, personalised, and preventive care,” Kannan said.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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