A Gurgaon consumer who purchased an LG premium refrigerator for ₹1.73 lakh has secured relief from a district consumer commission after the appliance's compressor allegedly failed five times. The commission has directed LG Electronics India, its service centre and retailer Vijay Sales to replace the refrigerator with a new unit and pay ₹61,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses.

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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Gurgaon, held the companies guilty of deficiency in service after they failed to appear before it and contest the complaint, according to a report by The Times of India.

The commission directed the companies to replace the LG refrigerator, model GC-X257CQES, with a new unit of the same model. It also ordered them to pay ₹50,000 to complainant Lokesh Mehta for mental harassment, pain and agony, along with ₹11,000 towards litigation expenses.

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Why did the consumer approach the commission? Mehta purchased the refrigerator for ₹1,73,480. However, he alleged that its compressor began malfunctioning within two months of the purchase.

According to the service records submitted before the commission, the compressor failed five times. The consumer maintained that repeated repair attempts had failed to resolve the problem and alleged that he had been sold a defective appliance.

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The refrigerator was also covered under a protection plan valid until October 2027. Despite this coverage, the repeated breakdowns continued.

After failing to secure a replacement and compensation from the companies, Mehta sent them a legal notice in March 2026. When his demand did not receive a response, he approached the consumer commission.

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What did the Consumer commission find? The commission noted that the opposite parties had been duly served but did not appear before it. Consequently, proceedings were conducted ex parte against them.

Mehta submitted an affidavit along with supporting documents, including the purchase invoice, warranty and protection-plan documents, email correspondence, service records, grievance details, text messages and the legal notice.

The commission, comprising president Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur, observed that the documents placed on record corroborated the complainant's version.

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“Since the OPs in this case have been proceeded against ex-parte and there is no evidence on their behalf on the record of this file,” the commission noted, adding that the complainant's evidence remained unrebutted.

It subsequently held the companies guilty of deficiency in service and allowed the complaint.

What happens if the companies fail to comply? The companies have been directed to pay the awarded amount within 45 days. Failure to comply will attract interest at 12% per annum until the amount is realised.

The commission also stated that non-compliance could lead to execution proceedings under Section 71(1) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The companies could also face prosecution under Section 72 of the Act, which provides for imprisonment ranging from one month to three years, a fine of ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh, or both.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.