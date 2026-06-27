₹2 lakh a month for a normal life': Man says 'Bombay, Bangalore and Gurgaon may exhaust you'

A social media post comparing the quality of life in India's biggest metropolitan cities with parts of Southeast Asia has gone viral, prompting a discussion on urban infrastructure, cost of living and work-life balance.

In a LinkedIn post, Manuraaj Garg said he and his wife spend nearly ₹2 lakh every month to maintain what he described as a "fairly normal life" in Mumbai. He listed routine expenses such as rent, groceries, fuel, Uber rides, house help, gym memberships and occasional meals out, along with a few lakh rupees spent on travel every year.

Despite the high monthly expenditure, Garg said daily life continues to be marked by “long commutes, poor air quality, overcrowded airports, damaged pavements”, difficulty finding cabs during peak hours and hesitation about stepping outdoors.

He contrasted this with the lifestyle the same budget could potentially provide in several Southeast Asian countries, arguing that the difference lies not in the size of a home but in the quality of everyday living. According to him, a better lifestyle includes easier access to outdoor activities, shorter commutes and greater freedom to enjoy leisure time.

At the same time, Garg acknowledged that cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram remain the country's biggest economic engines, generating the incomes that enable such lifestyles in the first place.

Reflecting on the paradox, he wrote:

“That's the trap. The cities generating the most wealth are often the places giving us the least freedom to enjoy it.”

He concluded by adding:

"We moved to these cities to improve our lives. Somewhere along the way, improving our lives became the reason we couldn't leave them."

Social media users weigh in The post drew mixed reactions from LinkedIn users, with many agreeing that India's leading metropolitan cities generate enormous economic opportunities but have struggled to keep pace with infrastructure demands.

"These cities generate cash flow not only for residents but also the government.

More cash flow should = more amenities, better quality life, not the opposite," a user wrote.

Another user argued that the issue stemmed from the concentration of opportunities in a handful of cities.

"1.5 billion people with 4/5 metro cities have overloaded them. The solution is more urban centres with good public infrastructure, faster district-to-district travel, equitable distribution of opportunities across the geography, including good education and jobs, and standard regulations across the nation," another wrote.

A third user said better urban planning, rather than migration, was the answer. "I don’t think shifting cities is the answer. The cities need to be better designed and managed. The top cities in the world also have problems, but they offer a good quality of life to the citizens and not the other way round."