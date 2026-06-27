₹2 lakh a month for a normal life': Man says 'Bombay, Bangalore and Gurgaon may exhaust you'

A social media post comparing the quality of life in India's biggest metropolitan cities with parts of Southeast Asia has gone viral, prompting a discussion on urban infrastructure, cost of living and work-life balance.
In a LinkedIn post, Manuraaj Garg said he and his wife spend nearly ₹2 lakh every month to maintain what he described as a "fairly normal life" in Mumbai. He listed routine expenses such as rent, groceries, fuel, Uber rides, house help, gym memberships and occasional meals out, along with a few lakh rupees spent on travel every year.
Despite the high monthly expenditure, Garg said daily life continues to be marked by “long commutes, poor air quality, overcrowded airports, damaged pavements”, difficulty finding cabs during peak hours and hesitation about stepping outdoors.
He contrasted this with the lifestyle the same budget could potentially provide in several Southeast Asian countries, arguing that the difference lies not in the size of a home but in the quality of everyday living. According to him, a better lifestyle includes easier access to outdoor activities, shorter commutes and greater freedom to enjoy leisure time.
At the same time, Garg acknowledged that cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram remain the country's biggest economic engines, generating the incomes that enable such lifestyles in the first place.
Reflecting on the paradox, he wrote:
“That's the trap. The cities generating the most wealth are often the places giving us the least freedom to enjoy it.”
He concluded by adding:
"We moved to these cities to improve our lives. Somewhere along the way, improving our lives became the reason we couldn't leave them."
The post drew mixed reactions from LinkedIn users, with many agreeing that India's leading metropolitan cities generate enormous economic opportunities but have struggled to keep pace with infrastructure demands.
"These cities generate cash flow not only for residents but also the government.
More cash flow should = more amenities, better quality life, not the opposite," a user wrote.
Another user argued that the issue stemmed from the concentration of opportunities in a handful of cities.
"1.5 billion people with 4/5 metro cities have overloaded them. The solution is more urban centres with good public infrastructure, faster district-to-district travel, equitable distribution of opportunities across the geography, including good education and jobs, and standard regulations across the nation," another wrote.
A third user said better urban planning, rather than migration, was the answer. "I don’t think shifting cities is the answer. The cities need to be better designed and managed. The top cities in the world also have problems, but they offer a good quality of life to the citizens and not the other way round."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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