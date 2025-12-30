logoMint Money

Tax, NPS, labour codes: How 2025's changes will affect your wallet in 2026

Shipra SinghDeepti Bhaskaran
6 min read30 Dec 2025, 06:01 AM IST
The new tax regime has emerged as the obvious choice for most taxpayers following the increase in the rebate limit to ₹12 lakh.
Summary
From tax reforms to new labour codes, here are the important changes from 2025 that demand a fresh look at your money strategy for the coming year. 

The year 2025 emerged as a pivotal year for household finances—marked by significant changes like a reduction in mandatory annuitization in the National Pension System (NPS), lower income tax rates, GST slab rationalization, and the introduction of new labour codes—laying the groundwork for how Indians will plan, save, and invest in 2026.

For instance, the new tax regime has emerged as the obvious choice for most taxpayers following the increase in the rebate limit to 12 lakh. To make the old regime work, taxpayers would now need to claim deductions of over 8 lakh a year—a tough target given the 1.5 lakh cap under Section 80C and no change in the 50,000 standard deduction for years. This effectively ends the year-end tax-saving rush and allows investors to choose products based on financial goals rather than tax optimization.

Similarly, market trends and currency movement will also influence financial choices. After a five-year bull run, 2025 saw muted equity returns. This, alongside a rally in gold and stronger global markets, forced investors who have entered the markets post-2020 to confront the importance of asset allocation rather than relying solely on equities for returns.

This story looks at the key personal finance events of 2025 that will have a major impact on your money decisions in 2026.

Look global, beyond equities

The events of 2025 delivered a clear lesson on the risks of keeping money anchored to a single market and a single currency. The rupee’s sharp depreciation—nearly 5% against the US dollar and about 12% versus the euro—quietly but materially altered financial planning for households with overseas goals.

“When the rupee falls 5-12% in a single year, overseas goals like children’s education, foreign travel or planned remittances like sending money to children studying abroad suddenly become more expensive even though income and savings stayed the same,” said Akshat Garg, head of research and product at Choice Wealth.

For short-term goals in particular, currency risk proved unforgiving, as there was little time for returns to average out or portfolios to recover.

This is where global diversification comes into sharper focus. Exposure to overseas assets is no longer just about seeking higher returns, but increasingly about protecting purchasing power, said Garg.

At the same time, muted equity returns in 2025, after a prolonged bull run, showed that stocks don’t always deliver strong returns every year, reinforcing the importance of asset allocation.

Surya Bhatia, partner, asset manager, said the advice for 2026 is to spread investments across multiple asset classes: domestic and global equities, debt, gold and silver, and even alternatives like Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits). “You can’t reliably predict where returns will come from in any given year. This kind of balance helps smooth returns over time and reduces the impact when any one asset class goes through a rough phase.”

Plan for variable income

The four new labour codes are set to change the way wages, gratuity, provident fund (PF), pension and other social security benefits are calculated, with a possible bearing on employees’ take-home pay.

Under the new framework, wages must account for at least 50% of an employee’s total compensation, and key benefits such as PF and gratuity will now be calculated on this broader wage base. Earlier, employers typically computed these benefits only on basic pay, which often formed just 15–40% of the overall salary. As a result, gratuity payouts are expected to rise.

“Labour codes are likely to impact employees’ in-hand pay, as contributions to retirement benefits like gratuity and PF may increase since these will now be calculated on wages rather than basic salary,” said Tarun Garg, director, Deloitte India.

For PF contributions, employees with a basic salary of 15,000 or more per month can choose to keep their PF contributions unchanged, in which case their take-home pay may not be immediately affected. In contrast, employees with a basic salary below 15,000 will have higher mandatory PF contributions, leading to a reduction in their in-hand pay.

It should be noted that the Code on Social Security, 2020, bars employers from restructuring salaries to artificially reduce wages to offset higher social security contributions, safeguarding employees from any major changes in compensation structure that can impact their in-hand income. However, new hires can expect a higher share of variable pay or allowances in their cost-to-company salary, capped at 50% of the total compensation.

Garg said a performance-linked variable is expected not to be included in wages. “As variable pay is not a fixed or assured payment, it may not be included in the total remuneration of an employee. Consequently, variable pay should not be aggregated with allowances to test the 50% threshold applicable to excluded components,” he said.

Pension flexibility

Your finances aren’t just about investments: insuring yourself now and investing for later years matter too, and so looking at changes to insurance and pension rules matters.

In 2025, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) became more protective of your retirement corpus. The Employees' Provident Fund Organization wants to now allow complete withdrawals only after 12 months of unemployment (36 months for the Employees' Pension Scheme, EPS), up from just two months currently. Partial withdrawals have been simplified into three broad categories, allowing you to withdraw for almost any reason, but a minimum 25% corpus must remain invested to continue giving you compounding benefits. Your EPF is currently growing at 8.25%.

The year also saw some serious deliberations over improving services, which, according to Madhu Damodaran, a member of the Central Board of Trustees of the EPFO, will soon be unlocked. “The EPFO 2.0 will consolidate and streamline employee databases, which will enable effective integrations of all EPF accounts under one UAN. This will also mean that subsequent requests for transfer, withdrawals, etc. will become smooth,” he said.

While the EPFO became more protective, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has made the National Pension System (NPS) far more flexible. The equity exposure has gone up to 100% from 75% earlier under the multiple scheme framework. The equity universe has also expanded, and the pension fund managers can now offer multiple schemes with pre-defined asset allocation for more choice and flexibility.

Exit rules have also eased. Subscribers can withdraw after 15 years or 60 years of age, whichever is earlier. In fact, investors can continue to stay invested until the age of 85. Further on maturity (15 years or 60 years of age), the investor now needs to annuitize only 20% of the corpus instead of 40% earlier, though tax clarity is awaited. Aside from a multiple scheme framework that could potentially confuse investors, the changes in the NPS are largely welcome. Investors should use the flexibility wisely.

More insurance options

Insurance, too, was in focus in 2025, and the impact will carry into 2026. The new insurance bill paved the way for a 100% foreign direct investment (FDI), a move expected to attract global insurers who previously stayed away. “It will bring in more companies, newer products and more competition,” said Nilesh Sathe, former member (life), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), noting that the sector could finally see the scale and innovation it has long needed.

The bill also strengthens regulatory enforcement. “Irdai has been given greater powers to penalize. The penalty has gone up from 1 crore to 10 crore, along with the power to disgorge revenues wrongfully gained. Now it’s up to the regulator to make fines bite,” said Manoj K. Pandey, associate professor, BIMTECH.

GST removal on life and health premiums has made insurance more affordable. But 2025 also saw flashpoints between insurers and hospitals over cashless access, threatening the fate of policyholders who rely on their health insurance to pay for hefty hospital bills. According to Antony Jacob, a former insurer executive with experience in the healthcare space, this is not a failure of intent but a structural design gap.

“Insurers want common empanelment and standard pricing for predictability, while hospitals resist uniform rates due to differences in capabilities and cost structures,” he explained.

According to Jacob, mature health insurance markets have addressed this by moving away from one-price negotiations to tiered and outcome-linked frameworks. “India’s digital infrastructure allows the regulators to push for data-driven contracting and continuity frameworks,” he added.

In the insurance space, directionally, 2025 delivered two clear signals: lower prices and stronger consumer protection, and 2026 will carefully monitor the progress on both.

