The year 2025 emerged as a pivotal year for household finances—marked by significant changes like a reduction in mandatory annuitization in the National Pension System (NPS), lower income tax rates, GST slab rationalization, and the introduction of new labour codes—laying the groundwork for how Indians will plan, save, and invest in 2026.
Tax, NPS, labour codes: How 2025's changes will affect your wallet in 2026
SummaryFrom tax reforms to new labour codes, here are the important changes from 2025 that demand a fresh look at your money strategy for the coming year.
