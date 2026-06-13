29-year-old laid-off MNC employee with ₹5 crore net worth asks: ‘Should I be satisfied…?’

A 29-year-old man has shared his ordeal of being laid off from a multinational company. The man, who has five years of experience and assets worth over ₹5 crore, revealed on Reddit that his wife, who earns ₹40,000 a month, has assured him of her full support. He is now unsure whether to look for another job, start a business, or explore other sources of income.

In a post titled “Laid Off. Confused what to do next”, the married professional opened up about the uncertainty he is facing after being made redundant despite having five years of work experience and a monthly take-home salary of around ₹1.3 lakh.

Explaining his situation, the man said his professional background is in a highly specialised field with limited demand outside a handful of multinational firms.

“Hi all, I’m 29(M) and married. I was laid off from my job, and I’m confused about what to do next. I was earning around ₹1.3 lakh in hand with 5 YOE in an MNC. My domain is quite niche, and only some MNCs use it. I have no coding knowledge, and now there are not many openings for my role,” he wrote.

“We have been together for the past six years, and she told me that she will support me whatever happens and not to worry,” he said.

The man also noted that he earns ₹25,000 each month from a rental property in his hometown, an amount that effectively offsets the rent he pays in the city where he currently lives.

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Reflecting on his circumstances, he asked, “Should I be satisfied that my situation is somewhat better than a lot of others in India, or should I be unhappy and heartbroken that many people around me are earning more and I’m jobless?”

Considers lending money and starting a business The former employee said he is debt-free and has savings of roughly ₹15 lakh. He further shared that an acquaintance had approached him seeking credit while offering a return of 1.5 per cent interest per month.

“Is this a better option?” he asked.

While admitting that he never particularly enjoyed working in the technology sector, he said he is uncertain about what direction to take next.

“If I need to start a business under ₹30 to ₹40 lakh investment, which would be a better option?” he wrote.

Reddit users urge caution Many commenters advised the man against making major financial commitments immediately after losing his job, warning him not to take unnecessary risks while emotions are still running high.

One user cautioned, “Do not lend money just because someone is promising high returns.”

Another recommended patience, writing, “Take a few months, calm down and then decide. You are not in an emergency.”

A third commenter stressed the importance of preserving capital, saying, “Your first priority should be to protect your savings, not chase returns.”

Several others suggested exploring consulting opportunities or adjacent roles that could make use of his existing expertise before abandoning the corporate sector altogether.

“You have enough cushion to think clearly, but do not burn money on a business you do not understand,” one user remarked.