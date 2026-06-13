29-year-old laid-off MNC employee with ₹5 crore net worth asks: ‘Should I be satisfied…?’

A 29-year-old man has shared his ordeal of being laid off from a multinational company. The man, who has five years of experience and assets worth over ₹5 crore, revealed on Reddit that his wife, who earns ₹40,000 a month, has assured him of her full support. He is now unsure whether to look for another job, start a business, or explore other sources of income.
In a post titled “Laid Off. Confused what to do next”, the married professional opened up about the uncertainty he is facing after being made redundant despite having five years of work experience and a monthly take-home salary of around ₹1.3 lakh.
Explaining his situation, the man said his professional background is in a highly specialised field with limited demand outside a handful of multinational firms.
“Hi all, I’m 29(M) and married. I was laid off from my job, and I’m confused about what to do next. I was earning around ₹1.3 lakh in hand with 5 YOE in an MNC. My domain is quite niche, and only some MNCs use it. I have no coding knowledge, and now there are not many openings for my role,” he wrote.
The Redditor shared that his personal net worth stands between ₹5 crore and ₹6 crore, while his wife's assets are worth approximately ₹2 crore. He added that his wife, who earns ₹40,000 per month, has reassured him that she would stand by him during this period.
“We have been together for the past six years, and she told me that she will support me whatever happens and not to worry,” he said.
The man also noted that he earns ₹25,000 each month from a rental property in his hometown, an amount that effectively offsets the rent he pays in the city where he currently lives.
Reflecting on his circumstances, he asked, “Should I be satisfied that my situation is somewhat better than a lot of others in India, or should I be unhappy and heartbroken that many people around me are earning more and I’m jobless?”
The former employee said he is debt-free and has savings of roughly ₹15 lakh. He further shared that an acquaintance had approached him seeking credit while offering a return of 1.5 per cent interest per month.
“Is this a better option?” he asked.
While admitting that he never particularly enjoyed working in the technology sector, he said he is uncertain about what direction to take next.
“If I need to start a business under ₹30 to ₹40 lakh investment, which would be a better option?” he wrote.
Many commenters advised the man against making major financial commitments immediately after losing his job, warning him not to take unnecessary risks while emotions are still running high.
One user cautioned, “Do not lend money just because someone is promising high returns.”
Another recommended patience, writing, “Take a few months, calm down and then decide. You are not in an emergency.”
A third commenter stressed the importance of preserving capital, saying, “Your first priority should be to protect your savings, not chase returns.”
Several others suggested exploring consulting opportunities or adjacent roles that could make use of his existing expertise before abandoning the corporate sector altogether.
“You have enough cushion to think clearly, but do not burn money on a business you do not understand,” one user remarked.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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