3-day bank strike deferred: What happened during union body meet? Will SBI, HDFC Bank now remain open 5 days a week?

3-day bank strike deferred: The proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30 has been deferred after the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) reached an understanding on Sunday night. The development comes just hours before the strike was scheduled to begin and offers temporary relief to customers who could otherwise have faced disruption in branch banking services.
According to a UFBU circular issued on September 27, the decision followed a meeting between the two sides at 9:30 pm. The unions said they had agreed to defer their planned agitation and strike action after discussions on five-day banking, the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and other pending issues.
The meeting produced an understanding on taking the key outstanding issues forward instead of proceeding with the three-day strike.
The most significant decision was to immediately form a high-level committee comprising representatives of the IBA and UFBU. The committee will examine the proposal to declare the remaining Saturdays as holidays.
According to the UFBU, the committee will explore possible alternatives, consult stakeholders and work towards a solution that is acceptable to all parties, particularly customers.
Not yet as Sunday agreement does not mean that all Saturdays have immediately been declared holidays. Instead, the issue will now be examined by the proposed IBA-UFBU high-level committee.
The demand is therefore moving back into a structured discussion between the banking industry body and unions. Any final change to the working-week arrangement would still depend on the outcome of the process and the necessary approvals.
The IBA had previously backed the proposal for a five-day banking week, but its implementation has remained pending.
The PLI issue was also discussed during the meeting.
The UFBU circular said that, for officers in Scale IV and above, discussions can begin with the IBA to propose modifications to the existing scheme and place those changes before the government.
The development follows the government's earlier decision to keep the PLI scheme in abeyance after discussions with bank unions.
The two sides also agreed to discuss the residual issues listed in the minutes dated March 8, 2024, with the aim of resolving them quickly.
This means the Sunday understanding is broader than the five-day banking demand. The PLI scheme and other pending issues will also remain part of the discussions between the IBA and UFBU.
The UFBU had called the three-day strike primarily over its long-pending demand for a five-day banking week, under which all Saturdays would become holidays. At present, bank branches generally remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays but operate on other Saturdays.
The unions had also raised concerns over the PLI scheme for officers in Scale IV and above, along with other unresolved issues listed in the March 8, 2024 minutes.
The proposed strike followed an earlier nationwide one-day strike on September 11. The five-day banking demand had remained unresolved despite earlier discussions between the unions, IBA and government representatives.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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