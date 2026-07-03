₹4,764 crore revenue from hydration breaks, ₹22 crore for a Final ticket: The insane numbers behind FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most lucrative football tournament in history. From prize money to broadcasting deals, the figures are mind-boggling throughout. Here’s how Forbes has estimated the numbers.
The famous golden World Cup trophy is worth around $713,000 ( ₹6.8 crore) today. It contains nearly 11 pounds of 18-karat gold.
Rising gold prices mean it is worth 2.5 times those of Qatar 2022. The trophy normally resides at the FIFA Museum in Zurich.
The winning nation will pocket a historic $50 million ( ₹477 crore) in prize money. Every team reaching the knockout stage is guaranteed at least $11 million ( ₹104 crore).
Even group-stage exits earn teams a comfortable $10 million ( ₹95 crore) each. The total FIFA prize pool stands at an enormous $871 million ( ₹8,304 crore). This represents a near-doubling from the $440 million pool at Qatar 2022.
Premium tickets to the World Cup final were released at $32,970 ( ₹31.5 lakh) each. That figure was triple the cost of comparable tickets released previously. The top tickets for the 2022 Qatar final cost just $1,607 by comparison.
On the resale market, some seats have been listed at $2.3 million ( ₹22 crore) each. Even the cheapest final tickets now cost nearly $11,000 ( ₹10.5 lakh) on resale platforms.
FIFA charges both buyers and sellers a 15% fee on resale transactions. Hospitality provider On Location offers on-field seating from $1 million ( ₹9.5 crore) for 12 people. A 24-person suite starts at $1.44 million ( ₹13.7 crore) for the final fixture. Fans wanting to attend the trophy presentation must pay $600,000 ( ₹5.7 crore) per person.
Two billionaires are playing at this World Cup simultaneously. Forbes currently estimates Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth at $1.2 billion (11,437 crore). Lionel Messi's net worth is estimated at $1.1 billion ( ₹10,483 crore) by Forbes.
Ronaldo earned around $300 million ( ₹2,859 crore) in total over the past 12 months. This makes him both the highest-paid World Cup player and the world's highest-paid athlete.
MetLife Stadium pays roughly $19 million ( ₹181 crore) per year in naming rights. Their 25-year deal with the NFL venue is worth over $425 million ( ₹4,049 crore) total. However, FIFA required all stadiums to cover existing sponsor signage entirely.
MetLife Stadium was, therefore, rebranded as New York-New Jersey Stadium. The only exception was Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz logo, which couldn't be safely covered.
Fox Sports is expected to generate at least $250 million ( ₹2,382 crore) from hydration break adverts alone. Each match features two 3-minute breaks designed ostensibly for player welfare.
Thirty-second spots during games cost between $200,000 ( ₹1.90 crore) and $750,000 ( ₹7.14 crore) each. The 624 total minutes of hydration breaks across 104 games could generate over $500 million ( ₹4,764 crore). Fox reportedly paid $485 million ( ₹4,622 crore) for the rights to the entire tournament.
FIFA's total budget for this World Cup stands at $3.8 billion ( ₹36,215 crore). This includes $1.1 billion ( ₹10,483 crore) for operational expenses and $159 million ( ₹1,515 crore) for event transport. FIFA projects $13 billion ( ₹1,23,910 crore) in total revenue across this four-year World Cup cycle.
Broadcasting rights alone are expected to generate $3.9 billion ( ₹37,173 crore) in 2026. Hospitality and ticket sales will contribute an additional over $3 billion ( ₹28,592 crore). This comfortably surpasses the $7.6 billion total generated during the Qatar 2022 cycle.
FIFA is distributing $250 million ( ₹2,382 crore) to clubs whose players feature at the tournament. Payments are expected to cover at least $5,000 ( ₹4.76 lakh) per player per day.
Florida, Georgia and Missouri have collectively forgone $57.8 million ( ₹551 crore) in tax revenues. These waivers were agreed upon in 2022 as part of their original World Cup bids.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.