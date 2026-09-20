5 lessons from The Diary of a CEO: The 33 Laws of Business and Life by Steven Bartlett

Success can seem distant when daily life revolves around deadlines, bills and family responsibilities. Steven Bartlett’s book, The Diary of a CEO: The 33 Laws of Business and Life, explores habits and decisions that shape personal and professional growth.

Its lessons offer useful starting points for students, employees and small business owners. Here are 5 ideas, with everyday examples showing how readers might apply them.

Build knowledge before chasing status Steven Bartlett describes five connected buckets: knowledge, skills, contacts, resources and reputation. He places knowledge and skills first because they support everything that follows. A bigger title means little when you lack the ability to handle its responsibilities.

For example, someone starting an office job could focus on writing clear emails. Learning spreadsheets or understanding customer needs could also build useful skills. When comparing opportunities, consider what you will learn alongside what you will earn. Make time each week to practise something your work requires.

Teach something to understand it better Another lesson links deeper learning with teaching. Explaining an idea forces you to organise your thoughts and notice missing details. Reading something repeatedly may feel easier than explaining it without looking at notes.

Try describing a new concept to a friend using simple words. A student could explain a chapter before attempting practice questions. An employee could show a colleague how a new process works. When you get stuck, return to that specific point and study it again.

Make small improvements regularly Bartlett encourages readers to pay attention to small details and steady improvements. Progress need not depend on one dramatic decision or a sudden burst of motivation.

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For instance, a shopkeeper could improve the arrangement of products near the entrance. Next week, they could simplify billing or respond faster to customer enquiries. A student might begin with ten focused minutes of revision each evening.

Choose one manageable change and check whether it helps. Keep what works, adjust what does not, and build gradually from there. Small steps become useful when they are repeated.

Treat failure as useful feedback The book encourages experimentation and learning through unsuccessful attempts. A failed effort can reveal weaknesses that endless planning leaves hidden.

Suppose you want to start selling homemade snacks. Test a small batch and ask buyers about taste, quantity and packaging. If orders remain low, examine the reasons before making more.

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Perhaps the price needs to be changed, or customers prefer a different delivery time. Use the response to improve your next attempt. The practical lesson is to learn from mistakes before repeating or expanding them.

Face uncomfortable problems early Bartlett warns against ignoring difficult realities. Avoiding a problem may provide relief while allowing the underlying issue to grow.

Perhaps a project is falling behind, or a customer repeatedly complains. Begin by checking the facts instead of hoping everything will settle automatically. Speak to the people involved and agree on the next step.