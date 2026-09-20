5 lessons from The Diary of a CEO: The 33 Laws of Business and Life by Steven Bartlett

Success can seem distant when daily life revolves around deadlines, bills and family responsibilities. Steven Bartlett’s book, The Diary of a CEO: The 33 Laws of Business and Life, explores habits and decisions that shape personal and professional growth.
Its lessons offer useful starting points for students, employees and small business owners. Here are 5 ideas, with everyday examples showing how readers might apply them.
Steven Bartlett describes five connected buckets: knowledge, skills, contacts, resources and reputation. He places knowledge and skills first because they support everything that follows. A bigger title means little when you lack the ability to handle its responsibilities.
For example, someone starting an office job could focus on writing clear emails. Learning spreadsheets or understanding customer needs could also build useful skills. When comparing opportunities, consider what you will learn alongside what you will earn. Make time each week to practise something your work requires.
Another lesson links deeper learning with teaching. Explaining an idea forces you to organise your thoughts and notice missing details. Reading something repeatedly may feel easier than explaining it without looking at notes.
Try describing a new concept to a friend using simple words. A student could explain a chapter before attempting practice questions. An employee could show a colleague how a new process works. When you get stuck, return to that specific point and study it again.
Bartlett encourages readers to pay attention to small details and steady improvements. Progress need not depend on one dramatic decision or a sudden burst of motivation.
For instance, a shopkeeper could improve the arrangement of products near the entrance. Next week, they could simplify billing or respond faster to customer enquiries. A student might begin with ten focused minutes of revision each evening.
Choose one manageable change and check whether it helps. Keep what works, adjust what does not, and build gradually from there. Small steps become useful when they are repeated.
The book encourages experimentation and learning through unsuccessful attempts. A failed effort can reveal weaknesses that endless planning leaves hidden.
Suppose you want to start selling homemade snacks. Test a small batch and ask buyers about taste, quantity and packaging. If orders remain low, examine the reasons before making more.
Perhaps the price needs to be changed, or customers prefer a different delivery time. Use the response to improve your next attempt. The practical lesson is to learn from mistakes before repeating or expanding them.
Bartlett warns against ignoring difficult realities. Avoiding a problem may provide relief while allowing the underlying issue to grow.
Perhaps a project is falling behind, or a customer repeatedly complains. Begin by checking the facts instead of hoping everything will settle automatically. Speak to the people involved and agree on the next step.
Set a date to review progress and keep track of unresolved concerns. Honest attention today can make tomorrow’s decisions clearer and easier to handle.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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