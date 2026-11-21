MJ DeMarco wrote The Millionaire Fastlane to challenge common money advice. He calls the usual path "Get Rich Slow". It tells you to study, get a job, save and invest for decades. DeMarco says this path wastes your best years. He offers a different roadmap. Here are 5 lessons from the book.
DeMarco says time is scarce while money is abundant. A job trades your time for money. He calls this a bad deal. Five days of work give you only two free days. He compares it to a negative 60% return.
He also warns about parasitic debt. Debt forces you to work, turning free time into indentured time. Before buying something, ask what it costs in free time.
The author says that both job and market investing depend on time. You cannot control either one. You cannot work more than 24 hours a day. You cannot demand a 1,000% raise.
Compound interest also needs many years. A 15% yearly return, he notes, is unrealistic. The 2008 market fall showed how savings can shrink fast. DeMarco calls this plan one of hope. Hope, he says, is not a plan.
The Fastlane wealth equation is net profit plus asset value. DeMarco wants you to be a producer, not only a consumer. Build a business system that works even when you rest. He calls it a money tree.
He lists 5 types of systems. These are rental, computer, content, distribution and human resource systems. The aim is passive income. If your business needs you every day, it is just a job.
DeMarco says most businesses fail because owners think about themselves. They start businesses for money or because they love something. He says nobody cares about your dreams. People care about what your business does for them.
Find a problem, a complaint, or a service gap. Then solve it better than others. Money follows value. He also says the ‘Law of Effection’ matters. The more lives you affect, the more you can earn.
He adds a few checks for any business idea. Control your business and avoid hitchhiking on others. Pick a field with some barriers to entry. Make sure it can scale to millions of customers.
MJ DeMarco says ideas are cheap. Execution is what pays. A business plan is less useful than a record of action. He says the world will tell you what works once you launch.
He also stresses choices. Your life is the sum of your choices, and young people have the most power to change direction. He suggests two tools. Worst Case Consequence Analysis helps you avoid disastrous choices. A Weighted Average Decision Matrix helps with big decisions.
Education should not end at graduation. Read books, visit libraries, and use free resources. Avoid expensive seminars and take responsibility for your results. He advises you to avoid negative people who drain your energy. He also urges commitment over mere interest. Focus on one business, not many.
The book has bold claims and strong opinions. DeMarco admits it is not a how-to guide. He says the Fastlane is hard work, not a four-hour workweek.
He also advises you to consult proper experts on legal and tax matters. Read with a critical mind.
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