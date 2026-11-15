5 money lessons from The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable by Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Nassim Nicholas Taleb wrote The Black Swan to explain rare events. A Black Swan is unpredictable, has a huge impact and looks explainable afterwards. Google's rise and 9/11 are his examples. The book is not only about money. Still, it holds powerful lessons for anyone who saves or invests. Here are five.
Taleb tells the story of a turkey. Every day, the turkey is fed. Each feeding makes it feel safer. Its confidence is highest just before Thanksgiving. Then the shock comes.
Taleb says that past comfort can hide future danger. Do not assume your investments are safe simply because they rose over the years.
Most risk measures use the bell curve. Taleb calls it a great intellectual fraud. It assumes that extreme events are almost impossible. But markets do not behave like that.
He notes that 10 days in 50 years accounted for half of the market's returns. Long-Term Capital Management trusted such models. It went bust in 1998. Do not trust one number called risk.
Taleb separates two worlds. In Mediocristan, no single case changes the total. Height and weight belong here. In Extremistan, one case can dominate everything. Wealth, book sales and market moves belong here. Treat money matters as Extremistan.
Nassim Nicholas Taleb warns about businesses that earn small profits steadily. They hide rare, huge losses. In 1982, large American banks lost almost everything they had ever earned.
Yet, they called themselves conservative. Steady returns can be borrowed from destiny. Ask what could go wrong, not only what has gone right.
Taleb avoids medium-risk investments. He cannot trust how medium risk is measured. Instead, he suggests two extremes. Put 85-90% in extremely safe instruments like Treasury bills.
Put the remaining 10-15% in highly speculative bets. Make many small bets. Your loss is limited, but your gain can be huge. No Black Swan can hurt you beyond your floor.
Taleb also advises exposure to positive surprises. Venture capital and scientific research lose small but can win big. Seize real opportunities when they appear.
Nassim Nicholas Taleb found that experts predict poorly. Philip Tetlock studied about 27,000 predictions. Experts' errors were far larger than they expected. Forecasts also need an error rate. Taleb says not to cross a river that is, on average, four feet deep.
Success stories mislead, too. Millionaires share traits like risk-taking. But failures share the same traits. The failures are simply silent. Often the difference is plain luck.
Taleb also says more information can hurt. Bookmakers became more confident with extra data. Their accuracy did not improve. Read less noise and think more.
What Nassim Nicholas Taleb means: You cannot predict the next Black Swan. But you can prepare for it. Limit your downside and stay open to luck.
Stay humble about what you do not know. That humility may protect your savings best. In short, avoid being the turkey.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.