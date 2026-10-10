5 personal finance lessons from international bestseller ‘Die with Zero’ by Bill Perkins

Most of us learn to save as much money as possible. Bill Perkins offers a different view in ‘Die with Zero’. The American hedge fund manager says money should help us enjoy meaningful experiences. A large bank balance at death can mean missed chances to live fully.
A bigger bank balance should not become your only goal. Perkins says money should support a full and happy life. Think about the experiences you want, then spend time with that purpose.
He also questions working for too many years. Extra earnings may buy things you do not need. You cannot get those years of your life back.
Good experiences keep giving you happiness through memories. Bill Perkins calls these benefits “memory dividends”. A family holiday or concert can leave stories you share for years. Such memories can also bring you closer to loved ones.
An experience enjoyed earlier gives you more years to remember it. Perkins encourages readers to build memories while they can enjoy them. Think about a trip that still makes you smile today.
Some activities are easier at certain stages of life. Trekking, for example, is easier at thirty than at eighty. Health and energy can decline as you grow older.
Perkins suggests listing things you want to do. Then, place them into suitable age groups, or “time buckets”.
This helps you avoid delaying experiences until they become difficult. Looking after your health also keeps more choices open for longer.
Children may receive an inheritance only when they are already in their 60s. By then, the money may be less useful. Perkins suggests giving money while you are alive. He believes children benefit most between their mid-20s and mid-30s.
They could use this support for a home or business. You also get to see how your gift helps them. The same lesson applies to charity: give while you can see its impact.
Dying with zero does not mean spending everything without thinking. Nobody knows how long they will live. Perkins asks readers to consider their savings and likely lifespan. An annuity, which provides regular income for life, can offer safety.
The idea is to balance present enjoyment with future needs. Save with a purpose, but avoid postponing every pleasure. Spend money, time and care on what matters while the chance remains.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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