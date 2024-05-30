7 crucial steps to follow to get a personal loan after bankruptcy
Bankruptcy need not translate to ineligibility for a personal loan. Applying for a loan is still possible, albeit at higher interest rates.
A frequent myth is that if you have filed bankruptcy, especially discharged bankruptcy, you would be unable to obtain any form of loan or credit. Although bankruptcy might have a negative influence on your credit score, it does not mean you are permanently ineligible or unfit to take on new debt.