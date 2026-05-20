8th central pay commission: CPC panel invites applications for consultants — How to apply, eligibility, tenure, pay

The 8th central pay commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for full-time and part-time consultant roles on a contractual basis for fixed one-year in the commission.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated20 May 2026, 07:14 PM IST
The 8th central pay commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for full-time and part-time consultant roles on a contractual basis for fixed one-year in the commission.
The 8th central pay commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for full-time and part-time consultant roles on a contractual basis for fixed one-year in the commission. (Pexel / Representative Photos)

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for consultants on a contractual basis in the commission. Applicants have been asked to apply through a form on the CPC's website.

“The 8th CPC has been constituted to make recommendations related to emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees and on pensions. Applications are invited from eligible candidates for engagement as Consultant at the Commission on contractual basis as per the Guidelines,” it stated.

To apply, candidates can visit the website here — https://8cpc.gov.in/ OR fill the form here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNjlkMzczNmI2YTNIOTIwMjYwNDA2NTI

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“No physical copy / email / hard copy shall be considered for this purpose. This is on open-ended circular i.e. this process will continue till the vacancy is filled up. Any amendment / corrigendum shall be uploaded only on the website of the Commission,” it added.

What is the eligibility and tenure?

Consultants are classified into three Categories based on age limit, experience required and number of vacancies for each of the category, as below:

  • Consultant (Sr. Consultant): Relevant years of experience — over 10 years; age limit — 45 years; vacancies — 5.
  • Consultant: Relevant years of experience — over 6 years; age limit — 40 years; vacancies — 5.
  • Consultant (Young Professional): Relevant years of experience — over 4 years; age limit — 32 years; vacancies — 10.

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The tenure will initially be first for a period of one year or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, extension beyond one year shall be subject to performance and professionalism of the Consultant in the Commission.

What are the required qualifications?

Candidates with either of the following qualifications can apply:

  • Masters or MBA degree in / with Finance / Human Resource (HR) / Industrial Relations (IR) / similar subjects; OR
  • LL.B, enrolled with Bar Council / Bar Association with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in Tribunals / Courts as an Advocate.
  • Knowledge and experience of working on excel / spreadsheets and preparing presentations / slide deck is must for all categories of consultants.
  • Candidates who have handled matters related to pay or emoluments structure / compensation package / establishment matters would be given preference.

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What is the pay?

Any appointment of consultants would be on fixed remuneration during their tenure in the Commission.

RoleFull-timePart-time (12 days/month)Part-time (6 days/month)
Consultant (Senior) 1,80,000 90,000 45,000
Consultant 1,20,000 60,000 30,000
Consultant (Young professional) 90,000 45,000 22,500

What are the terms of employment?

  • Consultants would be engaged for a fixed period for providing high end services or for attending to specific and time-bound jobs of the Commission.
  • Consultants would not be engaged for routine day to day work and shall be on full-time basis or part-time basis.
  • The full-time consultants shall not be permitted to take up any other assignment during the period of consultancy with the Commission.
  • The engagement of a consultant is of temporary nature and it can be cancelled at any time without assigning any reason.

What is the scope of work?

Consultant shall be required to carry out/assist in one or more of the following:

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  • Analysis of salaries, pay structures, allowances, pensions, etc. for employee categories listed in the Commission's TOR
  • Review of existing emolument structure
  • Gather and study data from reports, databases, and surveys to identify trends on pay, emoluments, demographics etc.
  • Legal research on matters related to the remit of the Commission
  • Coordinate with various Ministries, Departments of Government of India in collation/collection of information / data
  • Assist in specialized studies on specific HR or compensation issues as required
  • Assist on review of the Gratuity and bonus mechanisms
  • Organize and interpret data collected to create reports and presentations
  • Assist in analysis of memorandum/ representations/ responses on matters related to mandate of the Commission.
  • Assistance in estimation of fiscal impact
  • Perform any other related tasks based on the Commission's mandate.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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