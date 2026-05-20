8th central pay commission: CPC panel invites applications for consultants — How to apply, eligibility, tenure, pay

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for consultants on a contractual basis in the commission. Applicants have been asked to apply through a form on the CPC's website.

“The 8th CPC has been constituted to make recommendations related to emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees and on pensions. Applications are invited from eligible candidates for engagement as Consultant at the Commission on contractual basis as per the Guidelines,” it stated.

To apply, candidates can visit the website here — https://8cpc.gov.in/ OR fill the form here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNjlkMzczNmI2YTNIOTIwMjYwNDA2NTI

“No physical copy / email / hard copy shall be considered for this purpose. This is on open-ended circular i.e. this process will continue till the vacancy is filled up. Any amendment / corrigendum shall be uploaded only on the website of the Commission,” it added.

What is the eligibility and tenure? Consultants are classified into three Categories based on age limit, experience required and number of vacancies for each of the category, as below:

Consultant (Sr. Consultant): Relevant years of experience — over 10 years; age limit — 45 years; vacancies — 5.

Consultant: Relevant years of experience — over 6 years; age limit — 40 years; vacancies — 5.

Consultant (Young Professional): Relevant years of experience — over 4 years; age limit — 32 years; vacancies — 10.

The tenure will initially be first for a period of one year or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, extension beyond one year shall be subject to performance and professionalism of the Consultant in the Commission.

What are the required qualifications? Candidates with either of the following qualifications can apply:

Masters or MBA degree in / with Finance / Human Resource (HR) / Industrial Relations (IR) / similar subjects; OR

LL.B, enrolled with Bar Council / Bar Association with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in Tribunals / Courts as an Advocate.

Knowledge and experience of working on excel / spreadsheets and preparing presentations / slide deck is must for all categories of consultants.

Candidates who have handled matters related to pay or emoluments structure / compensation package / establishment matters would be given preference.

What is the pay? Any appointment of consultants would be on fixed remuneration during their tenure in the Commission.

Role Full-time Part-time (12 days/month) Part-time (6 days/month) Consultant (Senior) ₹ 1,80,000 ₹ 90,000 ₹ 45,000 Consultant ₹ 1,20,000 ₹ 60,000 ₹ 30,000 Consultant (Young professional) ₹ 90,000 ₹ 45,000 ₹ 22,500

What are the terms of employment? Consultants would be engaged for a fixed period for providing high end services or for attending to specific and time-bound jobs of the Commission.

Consultants would not be engaged for routine day to day work and shall be on full-time basis or part-time basis.

The full-time consultants shall not be permitted to take up any other assignment during the period of consultancy with the Commission.

The engagement of a consultant is of temporary nature and it can be cancelled at any time without assigning any reason. What is the scope of work? Consultant shall be required to carry out/assist in one or more of the following: