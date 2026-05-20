8th central pay commission: CPC panel invites applications for consultants — How to apply, eligibility, tenure, pay

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for consultants on a contractual basis in the commission. Applicants have been asked to apply through a form on the CPC's website.
“The 8th CPC has been constituted to make recommendations related to emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees and on pensions. Applications are invited from eligible candidates for engagement as Consultant at the Commission on contractual basis as per the Guidelines,” it stated.
To apply, candidates can visit the website here — https://8cpc.gov.in/ OR fill the form here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNjlkMzczNmI2YTNIOTIwMjYwNDA2NTI
“No physical copy / email / hard copy shall be considered for this purpose. This is on open-ended circular i.e. this process will continue till the vacancy is filled up. Any amendment / corrigendum shall be uploaded only on the website of the Commission,” it added.
Consultants are classified into three Categories based on age limit, experience required and number of vacancies for each of the category, as below:
The tenure will initially be first for a period of one year or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, extension beyond one year shall be subject to performance and professionalism of the Consultant in the Commission.
Candidates with either of the following qualifications can apply:
Any appointment of consultants would be on fixed remuneration during their tenure in the Commission.
|Role
|Full-time
|Part-time (12 days/month)
|Part-time (6 days/month)
|Consultant (Senior)
|₹1,80,000
|₹90,000
|₹45,000
|Consultant
|₹1,20,000
|₹60,000
|₹30,000
|Consultant (Young professional)
|₹90,000
|₹45,000
|₹22,500
Consultant shall be required to carry out/assist in one or more of the following:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.