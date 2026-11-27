8th Pay Commission: Over a year since being commissioned, the 8th Central Pay Commission has completed 70% of its tenure. Central government employees and pensioners now await decisions are expected to benefit over 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees.

In a post on its official social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter), the 8th CPC said that employees and pensioners can await the final recommendations, including the fitment factor and revised pay structure.

“The Commission is now holding final meetings with various employee unions in Delhi while simultaneously collecting department-wise data to prepare its detailed report,” it stated.

Top demands — DA merger, fitment factor, revised pay DA merger demand Multiple employee unions and representative groups have demanded that the Centre make an official announcement on DA merger. This is because the 7th CPC stipulated that DA may be merged with basic salary if it exceeds 50% and as of the last update, the component now comprises 60% of basic pay.

Notably, the government has not officially announced a DA merger (which would expand basic pay) as of October 2026, the issue has gained traction because basic salary determines other components of compensation i.e. provident fund contribution, pension, allowances, gratuity, and more. Thus, higher DA and by association basic pay means increase in overall salary and linked allowances.

Amid demands from employee unions for DA merger with basic pay and a higher fitment factor under the 8th CPC, the Centre has clarified that no such proposal is currently under consideration.

Higher fitment factor Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure.

Employee and pensioner groups, unions, representatives and stakeholders have recommended 3.83 as the highest possible fitment factor that could be approved, as per a Clear Tax report. Overall, conservative projections by experts are between 1.83-2, while moderate estimates from the industry are between 2-2.57, it added.

However, at this time, discussions on the 8th CPC are still ongoing, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. Further, once the 8th CPC recommendations come, and the Centre will also have to approve the same before it is implemented.

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Revised pay, minimum pay, salary hikes The All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) is seeking inflation-adjusted compensation demands. It has also suggested that minimum pay be hiked to ₹69,000 per month. The AIDEF in a second memorandum submitted to the 8th CPC also sought a change in how DA is calculated. It argued that the current formula assigns higher weightage to relatively stable expenditure categories, while employees, especially those on lower pay grades, spend a larger percentage of their salary on food, education, healthcare, house rent, medicines and other essentials.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation has suggested minimum DA hike of 4% and DA merger at 50%. It has also suggested that minimum pay be hiked to ₹65,000 per month.

Further, the National Council – Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has demanded that DA be updated into an inflation-linked wage model. It has also suggested that minimum pay be hiked to ₹69,000 per month, from the current ₹18,000.

8th CPC terms of reference — What to expect? The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th CPC outline what central government employees and pensioners can expect from its final recommendations. Approved by the Union Cabinet last year, the ToR defines the Commission's scope of work and specifies the areas on which it must make recommendations.

The panel is expected to examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including:

Pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix),

Allowances (usually include DA, Dearness Relief, HRA),

Other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increments, promotions),

Rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs. When can we expect 100% timeline? Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as Member of the Commission, the panel is required to announce its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution.

It gathered views and inputs from stakeholders such as employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies and more, to be analysed to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

The ToR for the 8th CPC states that recommendations are to be announced within 18 months of the panel's constitution. Thus, the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.