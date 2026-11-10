8th Pay Commission: ₹69,000 minimum basic pay, higher HRA and increment rate — What changes NC-JCM seek?

The National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), has submitted its recommendations to the 8th Pay Commission. The main central government employees’ body has proposed changes to the salaries and retirement benefits of central government employees and pensioners.
The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on November 3, 2025 under the chairmanship of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Professor Pulak Ghosh as Member (Part-Time) and Pankaj Jain as Member Secretary. Under its terms of reference, the commission has been given 18 months from its constitution to submit its final report to the central government.
However, the report can be submitted only after the commission completes its consultations with eligible employee unions and associations. Here are the key demands raised by the NC-JCM before the 8th Pay Commission.
The employees' body has proposed raising the minimum basic pay for Level 1 employees from ₹18,000 to ₹69,000, implying a fitment factor of 3.833, according to a report by The Economic Times.
|Proposed level
|Existing pay (in )
|Proposed pay (in )
|Pay scale 1 (existing Level 1)
|18,000-56,900
|69,000
|Pay scale 2 (merger of Level 2 and 3)
|21,700-69,000
|82,200
|Pay scale 3 (merger of Level 4 and 5)
|29,200-92,300
|1,12,000
|Pay scale 4 (existing Level 6)
|35,400-1,12,400
|1,35,700
|Pay scale 5 (merger of Level 7 and 8)
|47,600-1,51,100
|1,82,500
|Pay scale 6 (merger of Level 9 and 10)
|56,100-1,77,500
|2,15,100
|Pay scale 7 (existing Levels 11-17)
|Retained using fitment factor 3.8333
|Not specified
Source: ET Online
It has also recommended merging certain existing pay levels. Under the proposal, the minimum basic pay for Levels 2 and 3 employees could be merged into a single pay scale at ₹83,200.
It has also proposed raising the pension payout from the existing 50% to 67% of an employee's last-drawn pay. It has also recommended increasing the family pension rate from 30% to 50%.
Central government employees currently receive an annual increment of 3% on basic pay. The NC-JCM has proposed doubling this rate to 6%, citing the need to account for rising inflation.
The NC-JCM has recommended increasing house rent allowance (HRA) rates from the existing 30%, 20% and 10% to 40% for X-category cities, 35% for Y-category cities and 30% for Z-category cities, respectively.
These proposed rates would translate into higher monthly HRA for employees, depending on the city where they are posted.
Central government employees can currently encash up to 300 days of accumulated earned leave at retirement. The employees' body has proposed doubling this limit to 600 days.
The leave encashment is calculated based on admissible pay, including basic pay and dearness allowance (DA).
The NC-JCM has also raised demands relating to revival of the old pension scheme (OPS), more promotions, higher child education allowance and improved healthcare benefits, the news report stated.
However, all these proposals are just recommendations. The actual changes in salaries, pensions and allowances will depend on what the 8th Pay Commission recommends and what the government ultimately approves.
For the 8th Pay Commission, January 1, 2026 is emerging as a possible effective date, in line with the 10-year pay revision cycle. However, the date has not been officially confirmed by the authorities yet.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.