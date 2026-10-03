8th Pay Commission Arrear calculator: These employees could face losses of up to ₹3.32 lakh — here's why

More than 5 million central government employees are awaiting a salary revision under the Eighth Pay Commission, which is expected to submit its report within the 18-month deadline from November 2025. However, a delay in submitting and then notifying it could affect the benefits employees ultimately receive.
This is because arrears are calculated on revised basic pay, while allowances are not necessarily paid retrospectively for the period before implementation. These allowances include dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance (TPTA), among others.
Once the 8th Pay Commission submits its report, a group of ministers will review its recommendations before the Centre notifies the revised pay structure, The Economic Times reported.
Central government employees get a dearness allowance (DA) hike twice a year, based on inflation data for January and June. Since DA is revised periodically, employees do not generally receive arrears for the period before a hike.
The DA amount is calculated as a percentage of basic pay, so it also rises when basic pay increases through annual increments. When salaries are revised under a new pay commission, employees receive DA on the higher revised basic pay. Therefore, an earlier implementation of the 8th Pay Commission would mean employees receive the higher DA-linked amount for a longer period.
The revised basic salary of government employees under the 8th Pay Commission is expected to take effect from January 1, 2026, as the 7th Pay Commission’s tenure ended on December 31, 2025.
If notification of the final recommendations is delayed by 17, 20 or 25 months, how much could Level 7 employees lose in allowances? Let's find out.
The news report estimates how much Level 7 employees may lose out on if the 8th Pay Commission is implemented in May 2027, August 2027 or January 2028. Under these scenarios, they lose arrears for 17 months, 20 months and 25 months, respectively.
The assumptions for the calculations are as follows:
|Salary component
|Current amount per month
|Estimated 8th CPC figures
|Estimated arrear loss due to delay
|Basic salary
|₹44,900
|₹ 94,290
|₹ 49,390
|HRA (At 24% of basic)
|₹ 10,776
|₹ 22,630
|₹ 11,854
|TPTA rate
|₹ 3,600
|₹ 7,560
|₹ 3,960
|TPTA (At 65% DA)
|₹ 5,940
|₹ 7,560
|HRA+TPTA (at 65% DA)
|₹ 16,716
|₹ 30,190
|₹ 13,474
|TPTA (At 67% DA)
|₹ 6,012
|₹ 7,560
|HRA+TPTA (at 67% DA)
|₹ 16,788
|₹ 30,190
|₹ 13,402
|TPTA (At 70% DA)
|₹ 6,120
|₹ 7,560
|₹ 13,680
|HRA+TPTA (at 70% DA)
|₹ 16,896
|₹ 30,190
|₹ 13,294
Source: The Economic Times
However, these figures are estimates, as the actual loss will be known only when the Eighth Pay Commission report is formally notified.
As per the timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months of the constitution (on 3 November 2025). This means February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions. But the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.
Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030, according to a Livemint report.
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