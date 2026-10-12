8th pay commission: Assam pay commission to revise employees' salaries, submit report, says CM — What we know

Giving an update on the state's 8th pay commission, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the new panel has begun its work, adding that salaries of state government employees would be revised after the committee submits its report, PTI reported.
“The new Pay Commission has begun its work, and employees' salaries would be revised after it submits its report,” the chief minister said while speaking at a state government programme in Guwahati on Sunday, 11 October.
Notably, Assam in January, became the first among state and Union Territories (UTs) to set up its 8th state CPC, after the Centre commissioned and set up its panel last year, Sarma said in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
He also named Assam’s former Additional Chief Secretary Subhas Das as Chairman of the commission.
Notably, the state panel is expected to submit recommendations within 18 months and is expected to decide on allowances, service conditions, pay and pension, as per a report by the Financial Express. It said revised pay scales could be implemented in 2027 or 2028, with arrears likely to be paid from 1 January 2026. However, no announcement is expected before the Centre's commission has made suggestions.
(With inputs from PTI)
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