8th pay commission: Assam pay commission to revise employees' salaries, submit report, says CM — What we know

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state's 8th pay commission has begun its work, adding that salaries of its government employees would be revised after the committee submits its report. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published12 Oct 2026, 11:53 AM IST
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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state's 8th pay commission has begun work and salaries of government employees will be revised after it submits recommendations.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state's 8th pay commission has begun work and salaries of government employees will be revised after it submits recommendations. (Pixabay)

Giving an update on the state's 8th pay commission, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the new panel has begun its work, adding that salaries of state government employees would be revised after the committee submits its report, PTI reported.

“The new Pay Commission has begun its work, and employees' salaries would be revised after it submits its report,” the chief minister said while speaking at a state government programme in Guwahati on Sunday, 11 October.

Assam becomes first to set up 8th state CPC

Notably, Assam in January, became the first among state and Union Territories (UTs) to set up its 8th state CPC, after the Centre commissioned and set up its panel last year, Sarma said in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

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He also named Assam’s former Additional Chief Secretary Subhas Das as Chairman of the commission.

Notably, the state panel is expected to submit recommendations within 18 months and is expected to decide on allowances, service conditions, pay and pension, as per a report by the Financial Express. It said revised pay scales could be implemented in 2027 or 2028, with arrears likely to be paid from 1 January 2026. However, no announcement is expected before the Centre's commission has made suggestions.

Assam govt gives 439 get job letters

  • Sarma on Sunday also distributed appointment letters to 439 candidates recruited across four state government departments, taking the total number of appointments made during his two terms to 1,65,749, the PTI report added.
  • According to Sarma, 175 posts had been filled in by the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank, which had made a turnaround and generated numerous indirect employment opportunities.

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  • He also highlighted the role of the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme in providing medical care to workers earning less than 21,000 a month. “A medical college has been established in Guwahati under the scheme, with 50 MBBS seats. Its second batch of students will begin classes this year,” Sarma said.
  • 12 Insurance Medical Officers were also appointed to serve the 33 dispensaries and hospitals operating under the ESI scheme.
  • Referring to the changing profile of the state administration, Sarma said that of the approximately four lakh government employees currently serving in Assam, around 1.65 lakh were newly recruited youths.
  • Nearly 40% of government employees are now below 40, he said, adding that another two lakh appointments under the present government would further rejuvenate the workforce.
  • The chief minister also said the government had accelerated promotions, which would create vacancies at lower levels for fresh recruitment while enabling officers to move up to senior positions such as director and joint director.
  • Among the other recruits, 184 have been appointed to the Public Health Engineering Department and 68 to the Water Resources Department, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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