8th Pay Commission reaches 66% of timeline — employees await recommendations, fitment factor and revised pay structure

One year after being commissioned, the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has now completed around 66% of its tenure. In a post on its official social media account, the panel said that employees and pensioners can await the final recommendations, including the fitment factor and revised pay structure.

The Commission's decisions are expected to benefit over 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as Member of the Commission, the panel is required to announce its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution.

Fitment factor, revised pay — What to expect? The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th CPC outline what central government employees and pensioners can expect from its final recommendations. Approved by the Union Cabinet last year, the ToR defines the Commission's scope of work and specifies the areas on which it must make recommendations.

The panel is expected to examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including:

Pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix)

Allowances (usually include DA, Dearness Relief, HRA)

Other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increments, promotions, etc.)

Consider rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs

8th CPC: What has happened so far? Notably, official meetings started in March, while windows for data and suggestion submissions closed in July. Views and input gathered from stakeholders such as employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies, and others will be analysed to inform the final recommendations on allowances, the pension formula, and salary structures.

While the Commission did not release an agenda for the visits, these meetings are expected to feature discussions and deliberations on several recurring themes raised during discussions and in memorandums submitted by prominent unions.

These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff. The meetings are significant, as discussions with representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations.

When can we expect 100% timeline? The ToR for the 8th CPC states that recommendations are to be announced within 18 months of the panel's constitution. Thus, the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.