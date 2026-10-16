8th pay commission: Constituted in November 2025 — Almost a year later, check key updates so far

Around 11 months after the 8th central pay commission (CPC) was constituted in November last year, it is in its consultation stage, gathering inputs from central government employees and pensioner groups, unions and stakeholders before it makes its final recommendations next year.

The commission has next week also scheduled meetings in Mumbai in order to hold discussions with employee unions, representatives, groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders.

It is expected to examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix, fitment factor), allowances (usually include DA, DR, HRA), other facilities / benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.).

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All central government employees and retired former servicemen are impacted by the revisions. Overall, the recommendations are set to benefit over 1 crore people, including near 50 lakh central government employees and some 65 lakh pensioners, including personnel and retirees with the defence and railway ministries.

8th CPC: Commission to recommendations — Timeline Responding to questions in the Parliament earlier this year, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated that the 8th CPC has been given 18 months from its date of constitution to submit its recommendations. He added that recommendations on revised salaries, allowances and pensions, and the implementation date are not known as the Commission has not yet submitted its report.

Established by the central government every 10 years to revise the allowances, pay and pensions of its employees, the pay commission or CPC, is responsible for decisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending. The current panel is the Centre's eight since Independence. It was constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year and issued its Terms of Reference (ToR) in November.

The ToR of the 8th CPC outline what central government employees and pensioners can expect from its final recommendations. Approved by the Union Cabinet last year, the ToR defines the commission's scope of work and specifies the areas on which it must make recommendations.

The ToR for the 8th CPC outlines that recommendations be announced within 18 months of panel constitution (on 3 November 2025). Thus, the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027. Once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout could take another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

8th CPC: A year later, here are the key updates The pay commission will be a temporary body comprising a Chairperson, one part-time Member and a Member-Secretary. It has been asked to submit its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, although it may submit interim reports if required.

The 8th CPC is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as Member of the Commission.

It is gathering views and inputs from stakeholders such as employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies and more, which will be analysed to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

Data, suggestions and feedback is also solicited before the Commission provides its final recommendations. Notably, official meetings started in March, while windows for data and suggestion submissions closed by July.

While the commission did not release an agenda for the visits, these meetings are expected to feature discussions and deliberations on several recurring themes raised during discussions and in memorandums submitted by prominent unions.

These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff. And the meetings are significant as discussions with representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations.