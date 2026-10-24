8th pay commission: Here's what ToR says on dearness allowance and govt's response to DA merger demands

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage, gathering inputs from central government employees and pensioner groups, unions and stakeholders before it makes its final recommendations in May next year.

Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the Chair, and the panel includes Member-Secretary — Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer, and Member of the Commission — Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

The decisions are set to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners, including personnel and retirees with the defence and railway ministries.

What 8th commission's ToR outlines on DA? Dearness allowance is a component of basic salary tied to inflation. It impacts the monthly pay of central government employees, public sector staff, defence personnel, bank employees and retired pensioners aimed at mitigating rising inflation.

DA is revised twice annually based on the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) formula as prescribed under the 7th central pay commission. Annually, the announcements are mostly made in March and October, with rollouts scheduled in January and July.

The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th CPC outline what central government employees and pensioners can expect from its final recommendations. Approved by the Union Cabinet last year, the ToR defines the commission's scope of work and specifies the areas on which it must make recommendations.

The panel is expected to examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include DA, Dearness Relief, HRA), other facilities / benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs

Why are employees demanding DA merger? Multiple employee unions and representative groups have demanded that the Centre make an official announcement on DA merger. This is because the 7th CPC stipulated that DA may be merged with basic salary if it exceeds 50% and as of the last update, the component now comprises 60% of basic pay.

Notably, the government has not officially announced a DA merger (which would expand basic pay) as of October 2026, the issue has gained traction because basic salary determines other components of compensation i.e. provident fund contribution, pension, allowances, gratuity, and more. Thus, higher DA and by association basic pay means increase in overall salary and linked allowances.

Amid demands from employee unions for DA merger with basic pay and a higher fitment factor under the 8th pay commission (CPC), the Centre has clarified that no such proposal is currently under consideration.

Top DA demands from prominent employee groups The All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) is seeking inflation-adjusted compensation demands. It has also suggested that minimum pay be hiked to ₹ 69,000 per month.

69,000 per month. The Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation has suggested minimum DA hike of 4% and DA merger at 50%. It has also suggested that minimum pay be hiked to ₹ 65,000 per month.

65,000 per month. The National Council – Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has demanded that DA be updated into an inflation-linked wage model. It has also suggested that minimum pay be hiked to ₹ 69,000 per month, from the current ₹ 18,000.

The AIDEF in a second memorandum submitted to the 8th CPC also sought a change in how DA is calculated. It argued that the current formula assigns higher weightage to relatively stable expenditure categories, while employees, especially those on lower pay grades, spend a larger percentage of their salary on food, education, healthcare, house rent, medicines and other essentials. When can we expect the 8th CPC recommendations? The ToR outlines that recommendations be announced within 18 months of panel constitution (on 3 November 2025). Thus, the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.