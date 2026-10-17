8th pay commission: DA merger, salary hike, fitment factor, inflation adjustment — Top 5 demands from employee groups

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage, gathering inputs from central government employees and pensioner groups, unions and stakeholders before it makes its final recommendations in May next year.

It is expected to examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix, fitment factor), allowances (usually include DA, DR, HRA), other facilities / benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.).

The decisions are set to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners, including personnel and retirees with the defence and railway ministries.

The commission has scheduled an official state visit to Mumbai on 22-23 October to hold meetings with employee unions, representatives, groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders.

Here's a look at some of the key demands Demand for DA merger Multiple employee unions and representative groups have demanded that the Centre make an official announcement on DA merger. This is because the 7th CPC stipulated that DA may be merged with basic salary if it exceeds 50% and as of the last update, the component now comprises 60% of basic pay.

Notably, the government has not officially announced a DA merger (which would expand basic pay) as of June 2026, the issue has gained traction because basic salary determines other components of compensation i.e. provident fund contribution, pension, allowances, gratuity, and more. Thus, higher DA and by association basic pay means increase in overall salary and linked allowances.

Demands related to minimum basic pay The big employee groups including the National Council — Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) have demanded hike in the minimum basic pay for central government employees. NC-JCM: ₹69,000, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: ₹65,000, AIDEF: ₹69,000.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) has demanded that the minimum pay be revised to ₹52,600 based on modern economic factors, and that different fixation factors be adopted. While the Railways Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) has called for minimum pay to be calculated based on the price index as of 01.01.2026.

Demand for DA hike The three have also made following demands for Dearness Allowance — NC-JCM: Inflation-linked wage model, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: Minimum 4% DA hike + DA merger at 50%, AIDEF: Inflation-adjusted compensation demands.

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Demand for fitment factor hike Further, IRTSA said that higher indexing of the fitment factor should be followed for posts at level 6 in the Ministry of Railways for safety category posts. It has suggested the fitment factors of 2.92, 3.50, and 3.80.

Demand for change in DA calculation formula The AIDEF in a second memorandum submitted to the 8th CPC also sought a change in how DA is calculated. It argued that the current formula assigns higher weightage to relatively stable expenditure categories, while employees, especially those on lower pay grades, spend a larger percentage of their salary on food, education, healthcare, house rent, medicines and other essentials.

When can we expect the 8th CPC recommendations? The terms of reference (ToR) for the 8th CPC outlines that recommendations be announced within 18 months of panel constitution (on 3 November 2025). Thus, the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.