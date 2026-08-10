8th Pay Commission: Govt gives status report in Lok Sabha; what employees should know

The 8th Central Pay Commission was given 18 months from its date of constitution to submit its recommendations, the Centre told Parliament on Monday. But key questions on revised salaries, allowances, pensions and the implementation date remain unanswered as the Commission has not yet submitted its report.

The government constituted the Commission through a resolution dated 3 November 2025, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Commission's recommendations will affect a large section of central government employees and pensioners. The Centre estimates that 35.77 lakh civilian employees and 33.76 lakh pensioners and family pensioners could be impacted. The pensioner figure excludes Defence pensioners.

8th Pay Commission deadline: When will the report be submitted? The Commission has been given 18 months from the date of its constitution to submit its recommendations. This means the panel's absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.

The government has not, however, specified when the revised pay and pension structure will take effect. Responding to a question on the proposed effective date, Chaudhary said the 8th Central Pay Commission had not yet submitted its recommendations.

This means employees and pensioners will have to wait for the Commission's report before details of any proposed changes to their pay, allowances or retirement benefits become clear.

Who are the members of 8th Central Pay Commission? The government has appointed Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as Chairperson of the Commission.

The other members are Prof Pulak Ghosh, who has been appointed Member (Part-Time), and Pankaj Jain, who is the Member-Secretary.

The Commission will examine the existing remuneration and service conditions of central government employees and make recommendations to the government.

8th Pay Commission: What will it cover? The Commission's Terms of Reference cover several areas that directly affect the salaries and retirement benefits of central government employees.

These include pay revision, dearness allowance, other allowances, pension, family pension and service conditions.

The Terms of Reference were notified through the government's 3 November 2025 resolution. However, the Centre has not yet indicated what the eventual recommendations could mean for employees' salaries or pension payouts.

How many central govt employees and pensioners could benefit? The government estimates that 35.77 lakh central government civilian employees were in service as of 1 March 2026.

The number of pensioners and family pensioners stood at approximately 33.76 lakh as of 31 December 2025. This figure excludes Defence pensioners.

The combined figure puts the number of civilian employees, pensioners and family pensioners potentially affected by the exercise at nearly 70 lakh.

Will the 8th Pay Commission recommendations apply to states? The government has not issued any advisory or guidelines asking states to adopt a similar arrangement.

The Centre was asked whether it planned to issue guidance to states after the implementation of the Commission's recommendations. Chaudhary said the 8th Pay Commission had not submitted its recommendations yet.

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Similarly, the government has not disclosed any additional welfare provisions for central government employees and pensioners linked to the upcoming pay revision.

What happens next? The immediate next step is for the 8th Central Pay Commission to complete its review and submit its recommendations within the prescribed 18-month period.

Until then, the government has not finalised the revised pay structure, changes to allowances, pension or family pension, or the date from which any recommendations would become effective.