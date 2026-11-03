8th pay commission: How employees and pensioners arrears will be paid after recommendations are implemented, explained

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage, gathering input from central government employees, pensioner groups, unions and other stakeholders before it makes its final recommendations in May next year.

Established by the central government every 10 years to revise the allowances, pay and pensions of its employees, the pay commission or CPC, is responsible for decisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending.

8th pay commission: What will be decided? The 8th CPC is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as Member of the Commission.

The panel is expected to examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include DA, Dearness Relief, HRA), other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increments, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs. It was constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year and issued its Terms of Reference (ToR) in November.

The decisions are set to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners, including personnel and retirees in the defence and railway ministries.

How will arrears work? How will it be paid? Notably, since the reference date for the 8th CPC is 1 January 2026, the panel's recommendations will be implemented retrospectively, leading to arrears for employees and pensioners. Arrears are payments due over the intervening period from when salary revisions are applied till the date they are actually paid.

The amount and eligibility for arrears will depend entirely on the Centre's final notification based on 8th CPC recommendations, according to a Clear Tax report. It noted that “delays of 12-18 months could result in arrears running into several months of revised salary, potentially amounting to ₹1 lakh or more, depending on pay level, fitment factor, and allowances”.

However, arrears are not guaranteed and depend on what is implemented and from when. As a general guide, a higher pay matrix levels and longer delay will likely result in larger arrear payouts in salary and pensions for employees and pensioners, respectively.

It added that employees and pensioners must refer to the Centre's final notification for confirmed arrears eligibility, applicable dates and payment calculations.

Timeline of past pay commission arrears

Pay Commission Implementation timeline Key takeaway 5th Pay Commission 19 months after the due date Arrears were paid in two instalments in 1997-98 and 1998-99. 6th Pay Commission 32 months after the due date Implementation involved a longer wait, with arrears forming part of the government's expenditure burden. 7th Pay Commission Six months after the due date Recommendations took effect from January 1, 2016, with arrears scheduled for payment in FY2016-17. 8th Pay Commission Report due within 18 months of constitution The effective date, implementation timeline and arrears arrangements await an official decision as the consultative phase continues. Note: Tmelines are historical and tentative, not indicative. While 1 January 2026 is a potential effective date given the 10-year pay revision cycle, it has not yet been officially confirmed. The final date and arrears will depend on the final recommendation and government announcement.

When can we expect 8th CPC recommendations? The panel's meetings with unions and groups are expected to feature discussions and deliberations on several recurring themes and are expected to shape its final recommendations. The ToR for the 8th CPC outlines that recommendations be announced within 18 months of panel constitution. Thus, the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.