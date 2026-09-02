8th Pay Commission: Key dates and updates to watch as government employees and pensioners await July DA hike

Government employees and pensioners are awaiting two developments. One concerns the July 2026 Dearness Allowance (DA) revision. The other involves consultations by the 8th Pay Commission.

The government constituted the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai serves as its chairperson. The commission examines pay, allowances, pensions and service-related matters.

Consultations involve serving employees, pensioners, employee organisations and stakeholders nationwide. The latest meetings were held in Jaipur on 1-2 September. It allowed employees to present their views and suggestions.

8th Pay Commission consultations: Important dates The official schedule lists Puducherry for 9 September. Chandigarh consultations are planned between 16 and 18 September 16. Bengaluru meetings will follow on 7-8 October.

The commission is expected to submit recommendations by May-June 2027. Changes to final salary, allowances and pensions will depend on those recommendations. Government decisions will also determine any revised fitment factor.

Please note that the appointment form in Chandigarh has closed. The Bengaluru appointment form is still available, with the submission deadline of 18 September.

Fitment factor The 6th Pay Commission adopted a fitment factor of 1.86. The 7th Pay Commission later adopted a 2.57 factor. Employee groups want a higher factor under the 8th Pay Commission.

These groups include BPMS, NC(JCM) and AIDEF. However, no final fitment factor has been announced.

A fitment factor is calculated by multiplying the existing basic pay. The difference between the revised and current pay becomes the monthly increase. Multiplying it by 20 gives the estimated arrears.

How much arrears should employees expect? At 2.0, Level 4 arrears could reach ₹5.10 lakh. Level 5 could receive ₹5.82 lakh. Level 6 could get ₹7.08 lakh. Level 7 could receive ₹8.98 lakh.

A 2.15 factor raises estimates. Arrears could begin at ₹5.86 lakh for Level 4. They could reach ₹10.32 lakh for Level 7.

Under a 2.28 factor, Level 4 may receive ₹6.52 lakh. Level 5 may get ₹7.44 lakh. Level 6 may receive ₹9.06 lakh. Level 7 could get ₹11.49 lakh.

The highest estimates use a factor of 2.57. Level 4 may receive ₹8 lakh. Level 5 may get ₹9.13 lakh. Level 6 may receive ₹11.11 lakh. Level 7 could get ₹14.09 lakh.

July DA hike The Dearness Allowance is revised twice yearly, covering January-June and July-December periods. Calculations use the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers. However, the government has not announced the revised July 2026 rate.

In January 2026, DA increased by two percentage points. The rate moved from 58% to 60%. Dearness Relief for pensioners also increased to 60%.