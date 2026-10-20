8th pay commission Mumbai official visit: Work conditions, to operations — What's on agenda for railway dept meetings?

The 8th CPC is likely to visit various railway departments in Mumbai to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions. On the agenda is observation of daily operations, duties and job risks.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated20 Oct 2026, 08:40 AM IST
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The 8th CPC is likely to visit various railway departments in Mumbai to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions.
The 8th CPC is likely to visit various railway departments in Mumbai to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage and has scheduled meetings in Mumbai this week and will hold discussions with employee unions, representatives, groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders, before releasing its official recommendations.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the 8th CPC has Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as Member of the Commission.

8th CPC Mumbai meeting: What we know

  • The panel will be in Mumbai on 22-23 October 2026 (Thursday-Friday) to meet with employee unions, representatives, groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders.

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  • Overall, the commission is examining changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits.
  • Earlier, the Railway Ministry said the commission intends to visit departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in the city to gain firsthand experience of the workers and employees' working conditions.
  • These meetings are significant because suggestions from representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.

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8th CPC to visit Mumbai railway depts — What's on the agenda?

The 8th CPC is likely to visit various railway departments under the Central Railway Zone in Mumbai to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions, as per a PTI report. Two recognised federations — the All India Railwaymen's Federation and National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, were informed about the visit and provided a list of departments by the Railway Ministry and asked to suggest other crucial areas to be considered, it added.

“It is proposed that the aforementioned visit may be organised with Mumbai (CSMT/Central Railway) as the centre for showcasing the diversity of train operations and maintenance,” the ministry said. On the agenda is observation of track maintenance, signal operations, daily operations, duties and maintenance tasks, control rooms and job risks during its visit.

The Railway Ministry's statement said the purpose of the 8th CPC visit is to observe the operations critical to the running and maintenance of trains, enable the commission to gain firsthand experience of the intricacies and complexities involved in train operations, enable the commission to gain firsthand experience of the multifarious functions performed by various departments, and enable the commission to gain firsthand experience of the risks and hardships associated with working on railway tracks.

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In a letter addressed to general secretaries of the All India Railwaymen's Federation and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, the Railway Board informed them that the 8th CPC:

  • Desires “to witness firsthand the working of Indian Railways and all aspects associated with the operation and maintenance of rail traffic”.
  • Workers whose duties will be observed include track maintainers, particularly keymen and patrolmen, with special emphasis on the physical hardships they face and the high risk of death and grievous injuries in the course of duty.
  • The commission will also observe the activities of technicians and related categories, as well as the duties of pointsmen, signal maintainers, and personnel involved in bridge inspections.
  • The panel will also travel in locomotives on a high-speed corridor to understand the work of running staff and the high-pressure conditions they face during train operations.
  • They will also visit the Control Room to observe the functioning of controllers, witness station operations, including the regulation of train movements, shunting, crowd management, sanitation, and commercial activities, and tour a railway workshop to see the arduous maintenance work and innovations developed by railway engineers.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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