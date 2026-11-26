The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is receiving representations from pensioners’ organisations, Central government employee unions and defence employee federations, seeking substantial increases in salaries and pensions, changes to the fitment factor, improved allowances and better retirement benefits.

Among the major proposals are a minimum pension of ₹45,000, pension equivalent to 67% of last-drawn pay, family pension of 50%, minimum basic pay of ₹69,000 and a fitment factor of 3.83. Defence civilian employees have separately sought a fitment factor of 2.86, pension reforms, faster promotions and changes to the inflation index used for calculating DA and DR.

Here is a breakdown of the key demands raised by different organisations before the 8th CPC.

1. Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS): Higher pension, family pension and quarterly DR revision The Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS), an umbrella organisation representing nearly 10 lakh pensioners through 245 affiliated associations, has sought a substantial increase in pension benefits under the 8th CPC.

Its key demands include:

- Pension at 67% of last-drawn pay: Increase the regular pension rate from 50% to 67% of last pay drawn.

- Family pension at 50%: Raise family pension from the existing 30% to 50% of last-drawn pay.

- Minimum pension of ₹45,000: Increase the minimum monthly pension from ₹9,000 to ₹45,000.

- Quarterly DA/DR revision: Revise Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) every three months instead of twice a year.

- Inflation-linked compensation: Calculate DA/DR based on average inflation over the preceding three months and introduce point-to-point compensation to protect pensioners' purchasing power.

BPS argues that more frequent DA and DR revisions would help pensioners cope with rising living costs and prevent their real income from eroding.

2. NC-JCM: ₹ 69,000 minimum pay and 3.83 fitment factor The Drafting Committee of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), representing Central government employees' and pensioners' associations and unions, has sought a sharp increase in minimum basic pay under the 8th CPC.

Its major demands include:

- Minimum basic pay of ₹69,000: Increase the minimum salary from ₹18,000 under the 7th CPC to ₹69,000 under the 8th CPC.

- Fitment factor of 3.833: Apply a multiplier of approximately 3.83 to revise salaries and pensions.

- Five-member family unit: Calculate minimum pay requirements based on a family of five instead of the three-member family unit considered under the 7th CPC.

3. Defence employees’ key demand includes 2.86 fitment factor The All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF), representing civilian defence employees, has sought a fitment factor of 2.86 along with salary restructuring, pension protection and career progression reforms.

Its key demands include:

- Fitment factor of 2.86: Revise existing basic pay using the proposed multiplier.

- Higher minimum pay: Improve minimum salaries and restructure lower pay scales.

- Pension reforms: Strengthen pension benefits and protect retirees' purchasing power.

- OROP-related pension revisions: Ensure pension revisions under the One Rank One Pension framework, particularly for older pensioners.

- DA merger: Consider merging existing Dearness Allowance with basic pay under the new pay structure.

- Faster promotions: Reduce the residency period required for promotions.

- Organised cadre status: Grant organised cadre status to several departments.

- Technician pay upgrades: Upgrade technician posts to higher pay levels.

- MTS career progression: Introduce a structured promotion system for Multi-Tasking Staff.

- Fire service parity: Bring defence fire service employees on par with the Delhi Fire Service.

- Accounts Officers' pay: Upgrade Accounts Officers to Pay Level 9.

- DRDO reforms: Restructure technical cadres, ensure faster promotions, introduce variable increments and provide pay parity with comparable Central government posts.

4. Veterans seek 70% pension, OROP revision every 2 years, higher bonus A military veterans’ delegation led by the Federation of Veterans Association (FVA) and Purva Sainik Adhikar Rakshak Mahasangh has submitted a memorandum to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), seeking major changes in pension, pay, allowances, career progression and medical benefits for ex-servicemen, serving personnel and Central government employees.

The memorandum includes demands for restoring the basic pension to 70%, reducing the One Rank One Pension (OROP) revision cycle from four years to two years, and extending OROP benefits to personnel who opted for premature retirement.

- 70% basic pension: Restore the basic pension benchmark to 70% of the applicable pay, which veterans claim was the earlier entitlement.

- OROP revision every 2 years: Reduce the pension equalisation cycle under One Rank One Pension from four years to two years.

- OROP for premature retirees: Extend OROP benefits to eligible personnel who opted for premature retirement.

- Full benefits for reservists: Ensure reservists receive their full pension entitlement under the scheme.

- MACP every 6 years: Revise the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) cycle to provide career progression benefits every six years.

- Equal honorary rank benefits: Extend uniform honorary-rank benefits to all eligible personnel.

- Additional increment: Grant an extra increment to personnel retiring with an ‘Exemplary’ character rating.

- Operational Readiness Bonus: Replace the existing Non-Productivity Linked Bonus with a higher bonus linked to operational readiness and service conditions.

- Additional leave: Provide extra leave to personnel deployed in counter-insurgency operations.

- Revised ECHS room entitlement: Upgrade room entitlement under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) based on contribution levels.

Common demands for employees and pensioners

The memorandum also seeks wider financial and pension-related benefits for Central government employees and pensioners, including:

- 10% Interim Relief pending implementation of the 8th CPC recommendations.

- Merger of 50% DA with basic pay.

- Higher fitment factor for salary and pension revision.

- Restoration of pension commutation benefits.

- Reduction in additional pension eligibility age from 80 years to 65 years.

- Higher Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA).

5. Will pensioners who retired before January 1, 2026 be covered? Nearly 65 lakh Central government pensioners who retired before January 1, 2026, are seeking clarity on whether they will be covered under the pension revision proposed by the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Pensioners' organisations have urged the government to amend the Commission's Terms of Reference (ToR) to explicitly include retirees irrespective of their retirement date.

The existing ToR have triggered concerns among pensioners that those who retired before January 1, 2026, may not be explicitly covered under the upcoming pension revision. They are seeking assurances that pension benefits will be revised for all Central government pensioners and that no retiree will be excluded based on when they retired.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has reportedly approached the Department of Expenditure (DoE), under the Ministry of Finance, seeking an amendment to the ToR following representations from various employee and pensioner organisations. However, an official associated with the 8th CPC said the Commission had not received any formal communication from the government on the matter.

Key demands of pensioners before the 8th CPC

- Amendment to Terms of Reference: Explicitly include pensioners who retired before January 1, 2026, within the 8th CPC's mandate.

- Pension revision for all retirees: Ensure pension revision is considered for every Central government pensioner, irrespective of retirement date.

- No exclusion based on retirement date: Remove ambiguity over eligibility of pre-2026 retirees for revised pension benefits.