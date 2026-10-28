8th pay commission reaches close to one year since constitution — ToR, members, feedback, states visits — Top 10 updates

The 8th CPC is consulting employees, pensioners and other stakeholders before submitting recommendations on pay, allowances, benefits and pensions. As it reaches close to one year since constitution, we take a look at the top 10 updates. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated28 Oct 2026, 08:09 AM IST
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The 8th CPC is in its consultation stage, gathering input from employees, pensioner groups, unions and other stakeholders before making final recommendations in May next year.
The 8th CPC is in its consultation stage, gathering input from employees, pensioner groups, unions and other stakeholders before making final recommendations in May next year.(AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage, gathering input from central government employees, pensioner groups, unions and other stakeholders before it makes its final recommendations in May next year.

Established by the central government every 10 years to revise the allowances, pay and pensions of its employees, the pay commission or CPC, is responsible for decisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending.

The decisions are set to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners, including personnel and retirees in the defence and railway ministries.

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8th CPC: Top 10 updates so far

  • Responding to questions in the Parliament earlier, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated that the 8th CPC has been given 18 months from its date of constitution to submit its recommendations.
  • The panel is expected to examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include DA, Dearness Relief, HRA), other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increments, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.
  • The current panel is the Centre's eight since Independence. It was constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year and issued its Terms of Reference (ToR) in November.

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  • The 8th CPC is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as Member of the Commission.
  • It is gathering views and inputs from stakeholders such as employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies and more, which will be analysed to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
  • Data, suggestions and feedback is also solicited before the Commission provides its final recommendations. Notably, official meetings started in March, while windows for data and suggestion submissions closed by July.

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  • While the commission did not release an agenda for the visits, these meetings are expected to feature discussions and deliberations on several recurring themes raised during discussions and in memorandums submitted by prominent unions.
  • These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff. And the meetings are significant as discussions with representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations.
  • The ToR for the 8th CPC outlines that recommendations be announced within 18 months of panel constitution. Thus, the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.
  • Once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout could take another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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