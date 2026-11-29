Implementing the ongoing 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) could cost the Indian government between ₹2.4 lakh crore to ₹3 lakh crore in additional expenditure, according to estimates reached at by multiple research reports.

Deutsche Bank Research in its 2027 World Outlook report ‘Great Expectations, but Risky Business’ noted that fiscal consolidation could become more challenging for the Centre in the financial year 2027-28 (FY28), ANI reported.

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It expects the Centre to meet FY27 fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP, supported by the central bank's ₹2.9 lakh crore dividend, the ₹1 lakh crore provision under the Economic Stabilisation Fund, a possible reduction in capex, and higher-than-expected disinvestment receipts.

How much will 8th CPC implementation cost govt? According to Deutsche Bank Research, implementation of the 8th CPC could add at least ₹3 lakh crore to the Centre's expenditure.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates cost of implementing the 8th CPC to be between ₹2.4-2.8 lakh crore, i.e. about 0.5-0.6% of GDP; while JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimates the cost to be around ₹2.5 lakh crore, Bloomberg reported.

Fiscal consolidation to pose a challenge? Deutsche projects India's fiscal deficit to remain unchanged at 4.3% of GDP in FY28, the ANI report said, adding that risks from persistently high oil prices and larger subsidy requirements, a potentially lower Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dividend, and implementation of the 8th CPC, “could add at least ₹3 lakh crore to expenditure.”

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Postponing the pay commission implementation would offer short term relief, it added, “Delaying the pay award to 2028 could provide near-term relief but would merely shift the burden forward through a larger accumulation of arrears.”

Notably, India sets up its pay commissions every 10 years to review and decide on salary hikes, pay revisions, allowances and other benefits for central government employees and pensioners. The 8th CPC is expected amid the next Union Budget announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February next year.

A silver lining for consumption, economic growth The 8th CPC rollout could put ₹7.2 lakh crore in the pockets of around 1.2 crore government employees and pensioners till FY29, PTI reported, citing data from the JPMorgan analysis.

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While acknowledging the financial burden on the government, the ANI report also noted that the 8th CPC could boost domestic consumption and economic growth as government employees benefit from higher wages and salaries.

“Looking beyond this fiscal year, the central government is expected to implement the 8th Pay Commission awards from next year, which will increase the salaries and wages of government employees and give a boost to domestic demand,” it stated.

Pointing to the resilience of the Indian economy, Deutsche Bank has projected real GDP growth at 7.3% in FY27, 7.2% in FY28 and 7.3% in FY29.

Bloomberg further quoted Radhika Piplani, an economist at Motilal Oswal, saying that the pay rises could also provide a boost to consumption. “Higher incomes may generate ₹1.3-1.9 lakh crore in additional spending, supporting household demand at a time when inflation and higher borrowing costs are squeezing purchasing power,” Piplani wrote in a report.

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8th CPC: When can we expect implementation? Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as Member of the Commission, the panel is required to announce its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution.

It gathered views and inputs from stakeholders such as employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies and more, to be analysed to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

The ToR for the 8th CPC states that recommendations are to be announced within 18 months of the panel's constitution. Thus, the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.

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Once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout could take another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn