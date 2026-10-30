8th Pay Commission salary hike: What a 7% annual increment means for level 9, 10 and 11 employees? | Explained

The 8th Pay Commission has concluded its scheduled meetings in Mumbai, with details of its upcoming meetings yet to be announced. During its Mumbai visit, the commission held discussions with employee and pensioner associations, along with other stakeholders on issues concerning salaries, pensions, allowances and working conditions, according to a report by the Economic Times.
In similar discussions held across various cities in recent months, several central government employee organisations have repeatedly sought an increase in the existing increment rate, which stands at 3% annually.
The National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has demanded a 6% annual increment in its memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission. The All India Defence Employees’ Federation (AIDEF) and Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) have also sought 6%. The All India New Pension Scheme Employees Federation (AINPSEF) has demanded 7%, while the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA) has proposed 5%.
Assuming a current basic pay of ₹53,100 under the 7th CPC and a fitment factor of 2.28, the estimated starting basic pay under the 8th CPC would be ₹1,21,068. According to calculations by ET Online, here's how the difference would look:
|Year
|Monthly basic pay (3% annual increment)
|Monthly basic pay (7% annual increment)
|1
|₹1,21,068
|₹1,21,068
|2
|₹1,24,700
|₹1,29,543
|3
|₹1,28,441
|₹1,38,611
|4
|₹1,32,294
|₹1,48,314
|5
|₹1,36,263
|₹1,58,695
|6
|₹1,40,351
|₹1,69,804
|7
|₹1,44,562
|₹ 1,81,690
|8
|₹1,48,898
|₹1,94,409
|9
|₹1,53,365
|₹2,08,017
|10
|₹1,57,966
|₹2,22,579
Over a 10-year period, an level 9 employee receiving a 7% annual increment could earn a cumulative basic salary of approximately ₹2 crore, compared with ₹1.66 crore at a 3% increment. This translates into an additional earning of around ₹34.17 lakh over the decade. These figures highlight how even a small increase in the annual increment rate can affect an employee's cumulative earnings over the long term.
Assuming a current basic pay of ₹56,100 under the 7th CPC and a fitment factor of 2.28, the estimated starting basic pay under the 8th CPC would be ₹1,27,908. According to calculations by ET Online, here's how the difference would look:
|Year
|Monthly basic pay (3% annual increment)
|Monthly basic pay (7% annual increment)
|1
|₹1,27,908
|₹1,27,908
|2
|₹1,31,745
|₹1,36,862
|3
|₹1,35,698
|₹1,46,442
|4
|₹1,39,769
|₹1,56,693
|5
|₹1,43,962
|₹1,67,661
|6
|₹1,48,280
|₹1,79,398
|7
|₹1,52,729
|₹1,91,955
|8
|₹1,57,311
|₹2,05,392
|9
|₹1,62,030
|₹2,19,770
|10
|₹ 1,66,891
|₹2,35,154
Over a 10-year period, a level 10 employee receiving a 7% annual increment could earn a cumulative basic salary of approximately ₹2.12 crore, compared with ₹1.75 crore at a 3% increment. This translates into an additional earning of around ₹36.1 lakh over the decade.
Assuming a current basic pay of ₹ 67,700 under the 7th CPC and a fitment factor of 2.28, the estimated starting basic pay under the 8th CPC would be ₹1,54,356. According to calculations by ET Online, here's how the difference would look:
|Year
|Monthly basic pay (3% annual increment)
|Monthly basic pay (7% annual increment)
|1
|₹1,54,356
|₹1,54,356
|2
|₹1,58,987
|₹1,65,161
|3
|₹1,63,756
|₹1,76,722
|4
|₹1,68,669
|₹1,89,093
|5
|₹1,73,729
|₹2,02,329
|6
|₹1,78,941
|₹2,16,492
|7
|₹1,84,309
|₹2,31,647
|8
|₹1,89,838
|₹2,47,862
|9
|₹1,95,534
|₹2,65,212
|10
|₹2,01,400
|₹2,83,777
Over a 10-year period, a level 11 employee receiving a 7% annual increment could earn a cumulative basic salary of approximately ₹2.55 crore, compared with ₹2.12 crore at a 3% increment. This translates into an additional earning of around ₹43 lakh over the decade.
As per the calculations, Level 9, 10 and 11 employees may get ₹34 lakh, ₹36 lakh and ₹43 lakh extra basic pay in 10 years if the 8th Pay Commission sets a 2.28 fitment factor. However, the exact increment rate can only be determined by the 8th Pay Commission report implementation notification.
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