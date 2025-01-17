8th Pay Commission salary hike: Days ahead of budget 2025, the Union Cabinet has approved the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of almost 50 lakh Central government employees, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday. The 8th Pay Commission will not only lead to salary hikes for Central government employees and result in an adjustment in the Dearness Allowance (DA).

8th Pay Commission Salary Hike There has been no clarification on the percentage of salary hikes under the 8th Pay Commission. It is expected that under the fitment factor, a key multiplier used to calculate salaries and pensions for government employees, the salary of employees could be hiked from 2.57 to 2.86, according to various reports. The minimum basic minimum could be raised to ₹51,480 from ₹18,000, if the fitment factor is 2.86.

Take a look at salary hikes over the last few pay commissions

7th Pay Commission Salary Hike The fitment factor was 2.57 under the 7th Pay Commission, which means the basic pay will be multiplied by 2.57 for central government employees and pensioners.

6th Pay Commission Salary Hike Under the 6th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 1.86, which led to an increase in basic pay of central government employees and pensioners by up to 1.86 per cent.

5th Pay Commission Salary Hike In the 5th pay commission, 40 per cent of the basic pay in the existing scale was added to 'existing emoluments'.

8th Pay Commission salary hike: What does pay commission do? The government appoints a pay commission to review and recommend changes to the salary structure of government employees, taking into account factors such as inflation, the state of the economy, income disparities, and related factors. In addition to basic pay, the commission reviews bonuses, perks, allowances, and other benefits provided to government employees.