8th pay commission: Speculation over fitment factors of 1.83, 2, 2.57, 3.83 and 4—We calculate salary increase for each

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage, gathering inputs from central government employees and pensioner groups, unions and stakeholders before it makes its final recommendations in May next year.
Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the Chair, and the panel includes Member-Secretary — Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer, and Member of the Commission — Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.
The panel is expected to examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include DA, Dearness Relief, HRA), other facilities / benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.
The decisions are set to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners, including personnel and retirees with the defence and railway ministries.
Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure. The primary formula used is as below:
Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay.
Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, basic pay rose from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000 as follows: ₹7,000 x 2.57 = ₹18,000.
The panel closed suggestions and data submissions from employee representative groups, unions and other stakeholders in July. In their memorandums, a number of stakeholders have expressed demand for higher fitment factor.
Employee and pensioner groups, unions, representatives and stakeholders have recommended 3.83 or 4.00 as the highest possible fitment factor that could be approved. As per a Clear Tax report, conservative projections by experts are between 1.83-2.00, while moderate estimates from the industry are between 2-2.57, it added.
However, at this time, discussions on the 8th CPC are still ongoing, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. Further, once the 8th CPC recommendations come, and the Centre will also have to approve the same before it is implemented.
Today, we calculate how much of a salary hike under various fitment factors — 1.83, 2.00, 2.57, 3.83 and 4.00 — could provide beneficiaries in terms of salary hike. Check calculations below:
|Pay Matrix Level
|7th CPC Basic Salary
|8th CPC estimate: 1.83 fitment factor
|8th CPC estimate: 2 fitment factor
|8th CPC estimate: 2.57 fitment factor
|8th CPC estimate: 3.83 fitment factor
|8th CPC estimate: 4 fitment factor
|Level 1
|₹18,000
|₹32,940
|₹36,000
|₹46,260
|₹68,940
|₹72,000
|Level 2
|₹19,900
|₹36,417
|₹39,800
|₹51,143
|₹76,217
|₹79,600
|Level 3
|₹21,700
|₹39,711
|₹43,400
|₹55,769
|₹83,111
|₹86,800
|Level 4
|₹25,500
|₹46,665
|₹51,000
|₹65,535
|₹97,665
|₹1,02,000
|Level 5
|₹29,200
|₹53,436
|₹58,400
|₹75,044
|₹1,11,836
|₹1,16,800
|Level 6
|₹35,400
|₹64,782
|₹70,800
|₹90,978
|₹1,35,582
|₹1,41,600
|Level 7
|₹44,900
|₹82,167
|₹89,800
|₹1,15,393
|₹1,71,967
|₹1,79,600
|Level 10
|₹56,100
|₹1,02,663
|₹1,12,200
|₹1,44,177
|₹2,14,863
|₹2,24,400
|Level 13
|₹1,23,100
|₹2,25,273
|₹2,46,200
|₹3,16,367
|₹4,71,473
|₹4,92,400
|Level 18
|₹2,50,000
|₹4,57,500
|₹5,00,000
|₹6,42,500
|₹9,57,500
|₹10,00,000
The terms of reference (ToR) outline that recommendations be announced within 18 months of panel constitution (on 3 November 2025). Thus, the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.
Once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout could take another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only based on publicly available data. Please track official 8th pay commission and finance ministry websites for latest official announcements.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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