8th pay commission: Stakeholder meetings underway — Here are the key dates and FAQs answered

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage and has scheduled meetings in Bengaluru and Mumbai this month to hold discussions with employee unions, representatives, groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders, before releasing its official recommendations.

Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the Chairperson, with Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as Member of the Commission.

Overall, the recommendations are set to benefit over 1 crore individuals, including about 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh pensioners, including personnel and retirees with the defence and railway ministries.

8th CPC: Important dates, key FAQs explained What is a pay commission? Established by the central government every 10 years to revise the allowances, pay and pensions of its employees, the pay commission or CPC, is responsible for decisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending.

All central government employees and retired former servicemen are impacted by the revisions. The current panel is the Centre's eight since Independence. It was constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year and issued its Terms of Reference (ToR) in November.

Are 8th CPC's recommendations applicable to state government and bank employees? The 8th CPC's recommendations are not directly applicable to state government employees, as it only covers personnel employed by the Centre. However, a Clear Tax report noted that most states conduct their own independent reviews and eventually adopt similar pay structures to the central pay commission, following cabinet approvals.

Notably, the 8th CPC also does not apply to bank employees. These salaries are revised under the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) agreements, the report added.

How will the 8th Pay Commission make its decisions? The panel, comprising Desai, Ghosh and Jain is gathering views and inputs from stakeholders such as employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies and more, which will be analysed to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

Data, suggestions and feedback is also solicited before the Commission provides its final recommendations. Notably, official meetings started in March, while windows for data and suggestion submissions closed by July.

When and where are state meetings in October? Bengaluru — 7-8 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 7-8 October (Wednesday-Thursday). Those seeking appointments had until 18 September to apply through the official portal.

Mumbai — 22-23 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Mumbai from 22-23 October (Thursday-Friday). Deadline to apply for appointments is 10 October.

What's on the agenda for the state / official meetings? Overall, the commission is examining changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.

These meetings are significant because suggestions from representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.

What is the timeline for the 8th CPC? The 8th CPC was notified on 17 January 2025 and scheduled to came into force by 1 January 2026. However, the panel is at present in consultation phase, and final recommendations are still pending.

Notably, when we use the previous pay commission timelines as reference, the process is a lengthy one. The 7th Pay Commission took two and a half years from formation to rollout, and the 6th Pay Commission took two years; while the 5th Pay Commission took three and a half years to be implemented.