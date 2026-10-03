8th pay commission: Stakeholder meetings underway — Here are the key dates and FAQs answered

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage and has scheduled meetings in Bengaluru and Mumbai this month to hold discussions with employee unions, representatives, groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders, before releasing its official recommendations.
Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the Chairperson, with Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as Member of the Commission.
Overall, the recommendations are set to benefit over 1 crore individuals, including about 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh pensioners, including personnel and retirees with the defence and railway ministries.
Established by the central government every 10 years to revise the allowances, pay and pensions of its employees, the pay commission or CPC, is responsible for decisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending.
All central government employees and retired former servicemen are impacted by the revisions. The current panel is the Centre's eight since Independence. It was constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year and issued its Terms of Reference (ToR) in November.
The 8th CPC's recommendations are not directly applicable to state government employees, as it only covers personnel employed by the Centre. However, a Clear Tax report noted that most states conduct their own independent reviews and eventually adopt similar pay structures to the central pay commission, following cabinet approvals.
Notably, the 8th CPC also does not apply to bank employees. These salaries are revised under the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) agreements, the report added.
The panel, comprising Desai, Ghosh and Jain is gathering views and inputs from stakeholders such as employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies and more, which will be analysed to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
Data, suggestions and feedback is also solicited before the Commission provides its final recommendations. Notably, official meetings started in March, while windows for data and suggestion submissions closed by July.
Bengaluru — 7-8 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 7-8 October (Wednesday-Thursday). Those seeking appointments had until 18 September to apply through the official portal.
Mumbai — 22-23 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Mumbai from 22-23 October (Thursday-Friday). Deadline to apply for appointments is 10 October.
Overall, the commission is examining changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.
These meetings are significant because suggestions from representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.
The 8th CPC was notified on 17 January 2025 and scheduled to came into force by 1 January 2026. However, the panel is at present in consultation phase, and final recommendations are still pending.
Notably, when we use the previous pay commission timelines as reference, the process is a lengthy one. The 7th Pay Commission took two and a half years from formation to rollout, and the 6th Pay Commission took two years; while the 5th Pay Commission took three and a half years to be implemented.
The ToR for the 8th CPC outlines that recommendations be announced within 18 months of panel constitution (on 3 November 2025). Thus, the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027. Once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout could take another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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