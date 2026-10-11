8th pay commission: What are the upcoming state visit dates in October? Check agenda

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage and has scheduled meetings in Mumbai later this month, in order to hold discussions with employee unions, representatives, groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders, before releasing its official recommendations.

Established by the central government every 10 years to revise the allowances, pay and pensions of its employees, the pay commission or CPC, is responsible for decisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending. All central government employees and retired former servicemen are impacted by the revisions.

Overall, the recommendations are set to benefit over 1 crore individuals, including about 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh pensioners, including personnel and retirees with the defence and railway ministries.

8th CPC: How will the panel make its decisions? The 8th CPC is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as Member of the Commission.

They are is gathering views and inputs from stakeholders such as employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies and more, which will be analysed to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups. The current panel is the Centre's eight since Independence. It was constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year and issued its Terms of Reference (ToR) in November.

Data, suggestions and feedback is also solicited before the Commission provides its final recommendations. Notably, official meetings started in March, while windows for data and suggestion submissions closed by July.

Mumbai meeting in October: What we know Mumbai — 22-23 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Mumbai from 22-23 October (Thursday-Friday). Deadline to apply for appointments is 10 October.

Overall, the commission is examining changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.

Notably, the Railway Ministry had earlier said the commission intends to visit railway departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in the city to gain firsthand experience of the workers and employees' working conditions. On the agenda is observation of track maintenance, signal operations, daily operations, duties and maintenance tasks, control rooms and job risks during its visit.

Two recognised federations — the All India Railwaymen's Federation and National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, were informed about the visit and provided a list of departments by the Railway Ministry and asked to suggest other crucial areas to be considered.

These meetings are significant because suggestions from representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.