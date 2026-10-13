8th pay commission: What is fitment factor? We calculate salary hike for multipliers of 1.83, 2, 2.57 and 3.83

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage and has scheduled meetings in Mumbai later this month, in order to hold discussions with employee unions, representatives, groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders, before releasing its official recommendations.

The panel is expected to examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix, fitment factor), allowances (usually include DA, DR, HRA), other facilities / benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.).

All central government employees and retired former servicemen are impacted by the revisions. Overall, the recommendations are set to benefit over 1 crore people, including near 50 lakh central government employees and some 65 lakh pensioners, including personnel and retirees with the defence and railway ministries.

What is fitment factor? How is it calculated? Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure. The primary formula used is as below:

Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay.

Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, basic pay rose from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000 as follows: ₹7,000 x 2.57 = ₹18,000.

How much fitment factor can be expected? The panel closed suggestions and data submissions from employee representative groups, unions and other stakeholders in July. In their memorandums, a number of stakeholders have expressed demand for higher fitment factor.

Employee and pensioner groups, unions, representatives and stakeholders have recommended 3.83 as the highest possible fitment factor that could be approved, as per a Clear Tax report. Overall, conservative projections by experts are between 1.83-2, while moderate estimates from the industry are between 2-2.57, it added.

However, at this time, discussions on the 8th CPC are still ongoing, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. Further, once the 8th CPC recommendations come, and the Centre will also have to approve the same before it is implemented.

Fitment factor 1.83, 2, 2.57, 3.83: How much can pay increase? Today, we calculate how much of a salary hike fitment factor of 1.83, 2, 2.57, and 3.83 could provide beneficiaries. Check calculations below:

Pay Matrix Level 7th CPC Basic Salary 8th CPC estimate: 1.83 fitment factor 8th CPC estimate: 2 fitment factor 8th CPC estimate: 2.57 fitment factor 8th CPC estimate: 3.83 fitment factor Level 1 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 32,940 ₹ 36,000 ₹ 46,260 ₹ 68,940 Level 2 ₹ 19,900 ₹ 36,417 ₹ 39,800 ₹ 51,143 ₹ 76,217 Level 3 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 39,711 ₹ 43,400 ₹ 55,769 ₹ 83,111 Level 4 ₹ 25,500 ₹ 46,665 ₹ 51,000 ₹ 65,535 ₹ 97,665 Level 5 ₹ 29,200 ₹ 53,436 ₹ 58,400 ₹ 75,044 ₹ 1,11,836 Level 6 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 64,782 ₹ 70,800 ₹ 90,978 ₹ 1,35,582 Level 7 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 82,167 ₹ 89,800 ₹ 1,15,393 ₹ 1,71,967 Level 10 ₹ 56,100 ₹ 1,02,663 ₹ 1,12,200 ₹ 1,44,177 ₹ 2,14,863 Level 13 ₹ 1,23,100 ₹ 2,25,273 ₹ 2,46,200 ₹ 3,16,367 ₹ 4,71,473 Level 18 ₹ 2,50,000 ₹ 4,57,500 ₹ 5,00,000 ₹ 6,42,500 ₹ 9,57,500

8th CPC: How will the panel make its decisions? The 8th CPC is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as Member of the Commission.

They are is gathering views and inputs from stakeholders such as employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies and more, which will be analysed to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups. These meetings are significant because suggestions from representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.