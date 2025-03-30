A billionaire and an Oscar winner have made a hit movie. It’s about investing.
Ben Cohen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Mar 2025, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryThe new documentary from Errol Morris makes index funds and passive investing thrilling
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
David Booth went to graduate school because he wanted to get a Ph.D. and become a professor.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less