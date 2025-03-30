A billionaire and an Oscar winner have made a hit movie. It’s about investing.

At the time, the notion that asset prices incorporated and reflected all available information might as well have been heresy. It would take decades for people to wrap their minds around the concepts that doing nothing was better than doing way too much, and that owning the market was usually smarter than trying to beat the market. But as they accepted the wisdom of buying and holding a diversified portfolio of assets, rather than picking stocks themselves or paying investors to find winners for them, huge sums of money have migrated from active to passive management—far and away the biggest shift in the history of investing. In the war of philosophies, the passivists have won.