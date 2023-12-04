Money
‘A certified financial planner can easily earn ₹10-15 lakh per year’
Aprajita Sharma 8 min read 04 Dec 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Summary
- India’s new national education policy has mentioned that financial literacy should be started at a young age, in the school itself
New Delhi: There are far fewer certified financial planners (CFPs) in India than what the country requires. At the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India, we focus more on the ability and employability so that skilled financial professionals can enter the job market, says chief executive officer Krishan Mishra in an interview with Mint. While the CFP certification course costs a mere ₹1.5 lakh, freshers can earn ₹5-6 lakh per annum and those with just 3-4 years of experience can get salaries of ₹10-15 lakh, says Mishra, who took over as the chief executive in August this year. Edited excerpts from an interview.
