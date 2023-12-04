‘A certified financial planner can easily earn 10-15 lakh per year’

What is the right age to introduce money concepts to children?

It is around the ages of 11-12 years when the child will be studying in class VI. While we cannot teach them about the stock market, mutual funds or the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), they should understand how money works. For example, parents can take the child along with them when they buy vegetables or groceries. In fact, I have heard that schools take the kids out to the vegetable market sometimes. They give them some money to make purchases. You can actually teach students by forming groups. So, for example, if students have to form a cricket team, they will need money to operationalize that cricket team. Such sports or art-related events are very practical and interesting ways of explaining money concepts to them.