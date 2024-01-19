A hot debt market is slashing borrowing costs for riskier companies

Companies with low credit ratings are rushing to slash their borrowing costs even before the Federal Reserve makes a single interest-rate cut.

As of Thursday morning, companies such as SeaWorld Entertainment and Dave & Buster’s had asked investors to cut the interest rates on some $62 billion of sub-investment grade loans in January—already the largest monthly total in three years, according to PitchBook LCD.

The rate adjustments are the product of a broad rally in stocks and bonds that kicked off late last year when investors grew more optimistic that a yearslong spell of high inflation was coming to an end without any sign of an imminent recession.

Prices of so-called leveraged loans, which are often used to fund private-equity buyouts, have climbed especially high, in part because a slowdown in those deals has led to lack of new loans entering the market.

The enthusiasm has gone so far that investors are willing to accept lower rates on some of the loans they own rather than give them up. And businesses have been able to take advantage, thanks to terms that make their loans extremely easy to refinance just months after they were issued.

“It’s a sign of strength in the market that the issuers are able to do it," said Kevin Loome, a high-yield portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price.

The wave of rate adjustments, known on Wall Street as repricings, is just the latest evidence that the Fed’s campaign against inflation hasn’t dealt as hard a blow to indebted companies as Wall Street had initially feared.

Interest rates on leveraged loans are variable, rising and falling with those set by the Fed. As a result, there were concerns that companies that had borrowed heavily before 2022 would be in trouble once rates started surging.

At the end of 2023, however, the loan default rate remained comfortably below its historical average. Companies have pushed out debt maturities by replacing older debt with new bonds or loans, and now many are taking the extra step of reducing their interest costs.

They can do so because, in addition to a variable base rate, interest rates on leveraged loans also include a “spread"—extra compensation that investors demand for the risk of a default. Set when the loan is issued, the spread can later be changed if companies make the request and investors are willing to go along.

Rate reductions range in size. Car-battery manufacturer Clarios this month reduced the spread of a $2.7 billion loan by 0.75 percentage point, promising more than $20 million in annual savings. SeaWorld and Dave & Buster’s both cut spreads on their loans by 0.5 percentage point, while others have achieved more modest 0.25-percentage-point cuts.

Overall, investors have approved rate reductions for roughly $35 billion in loans so far this month, with an additional $27 billion waiting to be approved and more repricings still being proposed at a steady clip.

Repricing waves tend to occur when loans trade above their face value in the secondary market, a signal to companies that investors are willing to accept a lower return on their debt.

Sure enough, the share of loans trading at or above par reached more than 40% early this year, up from 5% at the end of October. At the end of December, there were around $250 billion of loans to single-B and double-B-rated companies trading at that level and old enough to be refinanced without penalty, according to PitchBook LCD.

Leveraged loans have proved a solid investment over the past couple of years, delivering a total return of minus 1% in 2022, counting price changes and interest payments, while the S&P 500 lost 18%. They also held their own during last year’s rebound, returning 13% to the S&P 500’s 26%.

From an investment perspective, both low-rated corporate loans and bonds now pose a similar dilemma to stocks: While the economic outlook has improved, the recent market rally means it could be hard to match last year’s returns.

In general, investors sometimes see low-rated or “junk" corporate bonds and loans as a compromise. Both kinds of debt have historically been less volatile than stocks, though much riskier than investment-grade bonds.

Some investors say that debt in general could be a more appealing alternative to stocks over the next several years if interest rates stay higher than they were in the dozen or so years after the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The average yield of sub-investment-grade bonds has recently hovered around 8%, about 2 percentage points higher than what they generally offered for about seven years before the Covid-19 pandemic, outside of the occasional market selloff. The extra yield above U.S. Treasurys, however, is only around 3.4 percentage points—on the low-end of its prepandemic range.

David Albrycht, chief investment officer at Newfleet Asset Management, said his portfolio managers are generally trying to play it safe in their fixed-income portfolios, given the recent compression in yields between higher- and lower-rated debt.

But, he said, they would likely add risk in any selloff. They also have added some loans, betting that it could take longer for the Fed to cut rates than markets are generally expecting. That would make floating-rate loans appealing relative to fixed-rate bonds.

Loome, of T. Rowe Price, also noted the appeal of current yields, despite the modest gap to those on Treasurys.

“I would fully admit that there’s almost no price appreciation available this year," he said. “But if you can clip 8%, and you’re pretty good at credit selection and you avoid troubled credits—8% is a pretty good return."

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com