A year of strong equity returns; build a well-diversified portfolio
Gold delivered double-digit returns in 2023; experts expect debt to catch up in the year ahead
Returns from investment are the best indicator of the performance of various asset classes. And that helps investors determine which asset class is a winner and which ones to avoid. While the winners among asset classes keep rotating every year, the absence of any such pattern over the last 10 years (see chart), reinforces the importance of asset allocation in building a balanced portfolio. Here’s a quick look at the performance of different asset classes in 2023.