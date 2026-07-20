Aadhaar app crosses 4 crore downloads: Full list of services available on the new app

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced on Saturday that the Aadhaar App has crossed 40 million (4 crore) downloads, reflecting the growing adoption of the new platform that allows residents to access and manage Aadhaar-related services directly from their smartphones.

According to the government, nearly 49 lakh mobile numbers, 11.65 lakh addresses and 12.5 lakh email addresses have been updated through the new application. Residents have also used the biometric lock and unlock feature more than 1.91 crore (19.1 million) times.

On 28 January 2026, the new Aadhaar App was introduced as a next-generation identity tool for verification without carrying photocopies. It replaced the previous mAadhaar app . Over the past few months, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged users to switch to the new Aadhaar app, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices.

What are the services available on the Aadhaar app? The redesigned app offers a wide range of Aadhaar-related services, from updating certain details to downloading e-Aadhaar and managing biometric authentication. Here's what the new Aadhaar app brings:

Face ID-based Aadhaar authentication

QR-based contact card for sharing contact details

One-click biometric lock and unlock

Consent‑based selective data sharing

Addition of up to five Aadhaar profiles on one device

Mobile number and address update facility

Facility to add or update email address

Download e-Aadhaar Separately, the authority has extended its free online Aadhaar document update service by one year, allowing residents to update and verify their identity and address documents on the Aadhaar portal at no extra cost.

According to an official UIDAI memorandum, the facility will now remain available until 14 June 2027, rather than ending on 15 June 2026.

Who can update their mobile number through the Aadhaar App? An user is allowed to update their mobile number on the Aadhaar app, though it depends on the situation.

If your existing mobile number is already linked with Aadhaar and is available with you, you can update it through the Aadhaar App, according to UIDAI FAQs.

However, if you have lost access to your registered mobile number or have never registered one with Aadhaar, then you are required to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or an authorised Aadhaar enrolment and update centre to register or update your mobile number.

Can you update your address? Yes, users can update their addresses through the Aadhaar app.

UIDAI also allows eligible users to update their addresses through the Head of Family (HoF) method. Under this facility, a family member whose Aadhaar contains the correct address can approve the request through the Aadhaar App.

Users can now update their email address for free The email update feature became available on the Aadhaar App on July 1, 2026.

The government has also waived the ₹75 fee for email updates made through the Aadhaar App until December 31, 2026.

What changes under the Aadhaar app? The most significant change in the new app is the shift from document sharing to digital verification. Over the years, Aadhaar holders have been asked to submit photocopies of their Aadhaar card for hotel check-ins, SIM card verification, rental agreements and several other situations.

Also Read | mAadhaar App discontinued: Features of new Aadhaar app explained