Aadhaar app crosses 4 crore downloads: Full list of services available on the new app

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced on Saturday that the Aadhaar App has crossed 40 million (4 crore) downloads, reflecting the growing adoption of the new platform that allows residents to access and manage Aadhaar-related services directly from their smartphones.
According to the government, nearly 49 lakh mobile numbers, 11.65 lakh addresses and 12.5 lakh email addresses have been updated through the new application. Residents have also used the biometric lock and unlock feature more than 1.91 crore (19.1 million) times.
On 28 January 2026, the new Aadhaar App was introduced as a next-generation identity tool for verification without carrying photocopies. It replaced the previous mAadhaar app . Over the past few months, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged users to switch to the new Aadhaar app, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices.
The redesigned app offers a wide range of Aadhaar-related services, from updating certain details to downloading e-Aadhaar and managing biometric authentication. Here's what the new Aadhaar app brings:
Separately, the authority has extended its free online Aadhaar document update service by one year, allowing residents to update and verify their identity and address documents on the Aadhaar portal at no extra cost.
According to an official UIDAI memorandum, the facility will now remain available until 14 June 2027, rather than ending on 15 June 2026.
An user is allowed to update their mobile number on the Aadhaar app, though it depends on the situation.
If your existing mobile number is already linked with Aadhaar and is available with you, you can update it through the Aadhaar App, according to UIDAI FAQs.
However, if you have lost access to your registered mobile number or have never registered one with Aadhaar, then you are required to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or an authorised Aadhaar enrolment and update centre to register or update your mobile number.
Yes, users can update their addresses through the Aadhaar app.
UIDAI also allows eligible users to update their addresses through the Head of Family (HoF) method. Under this facility, a family member whose Aadhaar contains the correct address can approve the request through the Aadhaar App.
The email update feature became available on the Aadhaar App on July 1, 2026.
The government has also waived the ₹75 fee for email updates made through the Aadhaar App until December 31, 2026.
The most significant change in the new app is the shift from document sharing to digital verification. Over the years, Aadhaar holders have been asked to submit photocopies of their Aadhaar card for hotel check-ins, SIM card verification, rental agreements and several other situations.
This often meant sharing more personal information than necessary and leaving copies of the document with multiple organisations. However, the new Aadhaar app seeks to reduce this dependence on physical copies by offering privacy-first features mentioned above.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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