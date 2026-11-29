Aadhaar holders have just over a month left to update their registered email addresses for free. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is offering this service without charge until 31 December, 2026. Those who miss the deadline may have to pay the regular fee of ₹75 for the update.

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The facility is available through the official Aadhaar mobile application and is meant for people who want to add an email address to their Aadhaar details or replace an old one.

UIDAI introduced the facility on 1 July, 2026, as part of an effort to make Aadhaar services easier to access. The authority has waived the usual ₹75 charge for six months, allowing users to update their contact details without visiting an Aadhaar centre.

The 31 December deadline is important because the fee waiver applies only for a limited period. Aadhaar holders who have not added an email address or are still using an old one can use this time to make the change.

Why should you update your email address in Aadhaar? An email address linked to Aadhaar can help users receive alerts about the use of their Aadhaar number.

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According to UIDAI, linking an email address allows residents to receive email notifications whenever an Aadhaar authentication request is made. This can help people stay informed about when their Aadhaar details are being used.

Such alerts can also help users notice an authentication request they do not recognise. This adds another layer of awareness and security, as people can keep track of the use of their Aadhaar number.

The facility is also useful for people who have changed their email addresses over the years but have not updated their Aadhaar records.

UIDAI said that more than 2.5 lakh email addresses were added or updated through the Aadhaar App within the first two days of the facility becoming available in July.

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The authority later reported that around 12.5 lakh email addresses had been added or updated through the app by 18 July, showing the response to the new facility.

How to update your Aadhaar email address for free Aadhaar holders do not need to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to use this facility. The email update can be completed through the official Aadhaar mobile application.

Here are the steps:

Download the official Aadhaar App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. If you already have it, check whether an update is available.

Open the app and log in using the required authentication details.

Look for the option to add or update your email address.

Enter the email address you want to link to your Aadhaar.

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Follow the instructions shown on the screen and complete the required verification.

Submit the request and follow the app for updates on its status.

The free service is available only through the official Aadhaar mobile app. The regular fee for updating an email address is ₹75, but UIDAI has waived it until 31 December, 2026.

Does the fee waiver apply to other Aadhaar updates? No. The offer is limited to adding or updating an email address through the Aadhaar mobile app.

It does not mean that all Aadhaar-related changes are free. Updates to details such as name, date of birth, mobile number and other personal information have separate rules and charges.

Aadhaar holders who need to make these changes should check the applicable fees and procedures on the UIDAI website before submitting a request.

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There is also a separate facility for updating identity and address documents online through the myAadhaar portal. This service has been extended until 14 June, 2027. However, it is different from the email address update facility.

With the email update fee waiver ending on 31 December, Aadhaar holders who need to add or change their registered email address can use the remaining period to complete the process without paying the ₹75 charge.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.