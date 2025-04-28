Chartering the troubled waters of accommodation services under GST
SummaryThe government introduced a well-meaning tax exemption to ease the financial burden on students and professionals seeking accommodation services. But its implementation has thrown up several ambiguities.
Until last year, the hospitality and rental sectors benefitted from a broad tax exemption on renting residential dwellings. However, with effect from 15 July 2024, a separate conditional exemption was carved out for accommodation services, relieving these from the levy of goods and services tax, or GST.