I’d rather invest in films, books and songs than matchbox flats: Richa Chaddha

Coming from an academic background, actor-producer Richa Chaddha says she values Saraswati (knowledge) more than Lakshmi (wealth). While she admits she likes money, she is equally serious about saving and investing it wisely. Realizing that fixed deposits can’t beat inflation, she shifted to mutual funds. She avoids flashy bets like cryptocurrencies, gaming apps and beauty brands, preferring to keep her portfolio simple. In an interview at the Mint Money Festival 2025 , Chaddha said her investments gave her the confidence to take a career break after her child without financial worry. Edited excerpts:

How did your childhood shape your financial outlook?

Chaddha: My mom was always in a teaching job. My father was also an academic, but at some point, changed paths to move into management. At that time, my mother had a permanent job and my dad was freelancing, working as he pleased. I remember once watching a life insurance ad on TV and asking my dad, “What happens if something happens to you? You’re only working a few days a month." My mom reassured me, saying that no matter what, we could live comfortably for a few years even without either of them working. That left a big impact on me. So, once I found a little success, I started investing wisely. Because, you know, life happens. For example, my pregnancy wasn’t planned. It just happened. I wanted to rest and took a break. I’ve been at home for a year now, and I can say I’ve been comfortable only because of wise investments.

Tell us about your early days in acting. Income must have been sporadic then.

Chaddha: It still is. If the economy slows down, film and entertainment are the first things to get hit. We’ve seen a kind of recession recently. One hopes things will improve around Diwali. That’s why you need to be wise about investments. In the initial days, I have no shame in admitting that I took some help from my father. It wasn’t a lot, but enough so I didn’t have to do a terrible film. I did theatre, TV ads, even commercial theatre to pay the bills while waiting for my break. The habits that helped me: I lived on rent, kept overheads low, had a small car, and shared a flat with a close friend. I never went crazy spending money.

You’ve also moved on to mutual funds. How did that journey begin?

Chaddha: Around 2016-17. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to live in Mumbai long term, so I didn’t buy property here. Even today, I don’t own a flat in Mumbai. Maybe I will now, because my parents keep insisting. Initially, I invested in fixed deposits. But then I looked at the returns—7%—while inflation was 10%, no matter what the government says. So, what’s the point? That’s when I started investing in mutual funds with guidance from a firm and advice from my father. Many of my friends were paying EMIs after putting down payments for flats. Instead, I treated mutual funds like my EMI, a healthy practice of saving.

Are there financial products you’ve deliberately avoided?

Chaddha: Yes. I’ve not invested in NFTs (non-fungible tokens) or crypto. I thought about it, but I don’t fully understand it. It feels like the value is arbitrary. Maybe those who invested before the big boom did well. But I don’t understand it, so I stay away. I’ve also avoided things like betting apps. In a country like India, with so much red tape, these sectors can be risky. I’ve stayed away from investing in beauty brands or fashion lines.

Have you made any money mistakes?

Chaddha: I’ve lent money to struggling actor friends—repayment is unlikely. Instead of calling it a bad debt, I just write it off as a gift. More recently, I invested in a friend’s beauty company. But basic financial hygiene was missing—no proper P&L, no inventory, no timelines. I trusted them fully, which was a mistake. Yesterday, I finally pulled my money out, without interest. More than money, I wasted time. And time is the real money.

Now that you’re also a producer, has that changed your financial thinking?

Chaddha: The first rule of production is—spend only as much as you can afford. Keep budgets low. That’s also how I live my life. I truly believe that if you chase Saraswati (knowledge), Lakshmi (wealth) follows. That’s my philosophy.

How strongly does financial empowerment tie in with the concept of feminism?

Chaddha: I think it’s bigger than feminism. In North India, female foeticide is still real because of dowry. Families start planning for their daughters’ wedding expenses 16–18 years in advance. And many women can’t leave bad marriages because they’re financially dependent. Life can throw surprises. Someone may fall sick, or you may suddenly have a baby like me. That’s why financial independence is crucial. Postpartum, I realized it even more. It was tougher than delivery. You have brain fog, you’re exhausted. I turned down a lot of work. But I could rest because I wasn’t worried about survival. And that was only because I was financially free.

Has motherhood changed your financial habits?

Chaddha: Yes, in small ways. For the first time, I bought gold. I’d seen elders in my family and Malayali friends do it, but never did myself. Now I see the value. I still see myself as a hippie-minded artist, but I’ve also learned foresight. My investments may not be in Bandra flats, but in intellectual property—films, books, songs. IP rights live on beyond you. I believe wealth itself is changing. AI is going to disrupt industries the way the internet once did. The future of wealth will be in IPs, stories, and people.