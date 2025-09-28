I’d rather invest in films, books and songs than matchbox flats: Richa Chaddha
For me, intellectual property (IP) is a modern investment than fancy assets such as cryptos, start-ups or even flats; IP rights live on beyond you
Coming from an academic background, actor-producer Richa Chaddha says she values Saraswati (knowledge) more than Lakshmi (wealth). While she admits she likes money, she is equally serious about saving and investing it wisely. Realizing that fixed deposits can’t beat inflation, she shifted to mutual funds. She avoids flashy bets like cryptocurrencies, gaming apps and beauty brands, preferring to keep her portfolio simple. In an interview at the Mint Money Festival 2025, Chaddha said her investments gave her the confidence to take a career break after her child without financial worry. Edited excerpts: