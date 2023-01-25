Adani Group stocks lose ₹46,000 crore in market cap after Hindenburg alleges fraud2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:59 PM IST
- Hindenburg Research in its recent report claimed that the Indian giant Adani Group had participated in a clear stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.
Shares of Adani Group companies were trading in the red zone on Wednesday following a report by Hindenburg Research that claimed that the Indian giant had participated in a clear stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over decades.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×